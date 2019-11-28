Dermot Desmond trust applies to add staff flat to Shrewsbury Road mansion

While it remains unclear which member or members of Dermot Desmond’s family will reside at the mansion that a trust established by the billionaire financier is building on the site of Walford, on Shrewsbury Road in Dublin 4, they certainly intend to treat their staff well, judging by the latest amendment to the house’s plans.

According to a planning application submitted to Dublin City Council last week, Celtic Trustees, the Isle of Man-based trust Desmond established for the benefit of his children, has sought permission for the addition of a 1.5-storey detached structure extending to 190sq m (2,045sq ft) and comprising a two-car garage at ground-floor level and a generously sized one-bedroom apartment for staff on its first floor. The proposed accommodation will include a double bedroom, kitchen and living area. The exterior of the building will be in keeping with the design and character of the Desmond family’s new mansion and its neighbouring properties.

Having acquired Walford for €14.25 million in 2016, Celtic Trustees secured approval for its demolition last year. The property, which sold for a record €58 million at the height of the boom, is in the process of being replaced by a 1,595sq m (17,165sq ft) mansion. Although the new house will have only four bedrooms, each will be complemented by up to two en-suite bathrooms and dressing rooms. The property will also feature a lift serving all floors, a wine cellar, a gym and a large indoor swimming pool.

The new Walford will be slightly larger than many other homes on Shrewsbury Road but smaller than that of the former Aryzta chief Owen Killian. Located at the Merrion Road end of the street, Killian’s house extends to a sprawling 1,950sq m (21,000sq ft).