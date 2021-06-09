Could rent-to-buy help to unlock home ownership for generation rent?

If you do the sums, it can be quite staggering how the figures add up. With an average monthly rent of about €1,745 in Dublin, a single person or couple will spend about €21,000 a year, or more than €60,000 after three years. A long-term renter could easily spend a multiple of six figures on rent – enough to make a substantial dent in the price of a home.

But what if this rent were not simply dead money but could be offset against the purchase of the property the potential home-buyer is living in?