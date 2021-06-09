Could rent-to-buy help to unlock home ownership for generation rent?
What if ‘dead’ money from rent could be used to offset against the purchase of a property?
As with other housing incentives, there are pros and cons to rent-to-buy, but many argue that there should be a place for it in Ireland. Photograph: iStock
If you do the sums, it can be quite staggering how the figures add up. With an average monthly rent of about €1,745 in Dublin, a single person or couple will spend about €21,000 a year, or more than €60,000 after three years. A long-term renter could easily spend a multiple of six figures on rent – enough to make a substantial dent in the price of a home.
But what if this rent were not simply dead money but could be offset against the purchase of the property the potential home-buyer is living in?