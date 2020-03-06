Coronavirus: how to make your own natural hand sanitiser

The widespread fear of catching the new coronavirus – now called Covid-19 – has led to shops and pharmacies selling out their stocks of hand sanitisers – and to a leap in online searches for recipes for home made versions. And while health officials acknowledge that hand sanitisers – which are at least 60 per cent alcohol based – will remove many germs from your hands, they recommend washing your hands with soap and water as the best way to help prevent the spread of infection.

The key times to wash your hands (for at least 20 seconds) are before, during and after preparing food, before eating food, after going to the toilet, after blowing your nose, sneezing or coughing, after touching an animal or after any contact with refuse bins. To prevent spreading infection from your hands, you should also avoid touching your face (nose, mouth and eyes in particular) with your hands, especially when you are in public places.

However, many people remain concerned about catching infections from contact with hard surfaces in offices, cafes, on trains or in other public spaces. While we still don’t know how long droplets from Covid-19 can live on these hard surfaces, having access to your own homemade sanitise will alleviate your fears and help reduce the spread of many germs.

While alcohol is a disinfectant and is used in manufactured hand sanitisers, clinical aromatherapist Fiona Hedigan relies on plant oils whose anti-microbial properties have been established through usage in therapeutic settings.

Hedigan says it’s best to make small amounts of sanitiser and keep it in a small pump-action container (so, you’re not spreading germs by dipping your finger into a tub).

To make enough to keep in your handbag, she recommends five drops of lemon essential oil, five drops of tea tree essential oil, three drops of lavender essential oil and two drops of orange essential oil mixed into two tablespoons of aloe vera gel to which one tablespoon of sweet almond oil is then added. These essential oils and almond oil are widely available from pharmacies. Oils, aloe vera gel and pump-action bottles can be sourced from Bomar Ltd, a Wicklow-based company specialising in aromatherapy products (bomar.ie).

“Tree Tree oil is well researched for its anti-viral/anti-bacterial properties. Citrus oils are antiseptic and lavender which is anti-bacterial is also soothing and keeps you calm,” says Hedigan.

When using a hand sanitiser, you must apply it to the palm of one hand and rub it all over your hands and fingers until your hands are dry. Hand sanitisers work best on clean hands. Too much alcohol based hand sanitiser can dry out your hands, removing the natural oils and potentially causing cracks which would create a point of entry for germs.

Hand sanitiser and all cleaning products should be stored out of the reach of children.

Homemade surface cleaners made from one part distilled white vinegar (the cheaper the better) and two parts water with a sprinkle of lemon juice (which is a natural anti-septic) can also be used as disinfectant cleaning spray for counter tops, sinks and other hard surfaces.