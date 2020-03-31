Coronavirus crisis creates a hot desk that delivers

Necessity is the mother of invention. Flying Elephant Productions, a company that has worked extensively arranging events for the tech and the beer and spirits sectors, as well as being behind the set-up of such festivals as Forbidden Fruit, took a mammoth hit earlier this month when 60 of its jobs were cancelled in a three-day period.

Its team had bought a load of plywood sheeting for a job and had been figuring out what they might do with the timber. Designer Edwin Jebb, who has a masters in architecture, made the first desk for a friend. His background explains its elegant flat-pack design, which is 115cm long by 58cm deep. The desk was a hit on social media and started to gain traction.

The company sold almost 1,000 units and has managed to retain its 17-strong team until the lockdown was announced last weekend. Even with the new restrictions, they’ve managed to keep eight staff on the payroll.

The directors are Max Fox and Michael Keelan who together with Max’s older brother, Steve, their head of production, have successfully pivoted the business using smart creative thinking.

“Priced at €149, the desk is affordable, easy to assemble and is a simple fix to a problem everyone seems to have,” explains Keelan.

There’s also a standing desk, 120cm by 60 wide, that costs €195 and a kids version for all those parents trying to corral smaller children. It costs €99. The desks can be delivered next day within the Greater Dublin area.

In addition to the desks they’ve expanded the range to include countertop, acrylic sneeze screens in every Applegreen in the country and in the grocery sections of Marks & Spencer, distributing more than 1300 units so far. “We didn’t expect there to be such high volume,” says Fox.

You may have admired the firm’s work at Kale+Coco, a vegan cafe in D7, walked under its arch and over its infrastructure at Forbidden Fruit festivals or enjoyed a drink at one of its many pop-up bars for the brewery and distillery companies.

What started out as a public relations stunt to show the company was still in business has become a viable income stream. As they ramped up production they tweaked their manufacturing process, cutting down the number of tasks needed to fabricate. By dropping 2cm off the length of the sitting desk have managed to make 12 desks from 10 sheets of plywood. When they started they were getting one desk per sheet, Steve Max says.

Crucially, they’ve also passed on their design to another events production company in Australia – one that was far enough away not to be a competitor, they joke.

This company, Stage Kings, is now selling 250 desks a day to Sydney and Melbourne residents. Flying Elephant isn’t getting anything from the move. The idea to share wasn’t for profit but they have swapped ideas and made some more changes to the desk on the basis of the Ozzie company’s suggestions. It’s a smart move for once isolation is over they can continue to partage ideas.

“It’s nice to be nice,” explains production manager Steve Fox.

flyingelephant.ie