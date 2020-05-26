Come for the houses but stay for the drama - Selling Sunset is back

“Find people who are worth at least $250 million and get them up here,” says Jason Oppenheim of the LA-based real estate agency, Oppenheim Group. Jason – or it might be Brett, his identical bald twin bother, who’s the other half of the business – is standing on the roof of an unfinished house somewhere in Los Angeles, addressing his selling team.

The “team” are a posse of tall, impossibly gorgeous women, wearing killer frocks and high heels instead of the high-vis vests you usually see on building sites. They have names like Chrishell and Heather and Maya, but don’t bother remembering any of them, because the only one you really need to know is uber seller and uber wagon, Christine.

Selling Sunset is a Netflix original series, whose second season has just landed, with the third coming in August (it was shot pre-pandemic). The show focuses on high-end residential properties in LA and a group of beautiful people who market them. Sadly, everything was filmed prior to the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, otherwise the Oppenheim Group would almost definitely have been touting for their business.

At a time when we are restricted from travelling anywhere, looking at the houses destined for purchase by only the wealthiest people in America’s second-biggest city is even more revoltingly beguiling than usual. The skies are always blue. We don’t see any traffic. We just see extraordinary houses, and some of them are truly beautiful; mid-century masterpieces of taste and minimalism; every piece of furniture a modern classic; every pool a lozenge of shimmering exquisiteness.

Selling Sunset.

Others, like the one that opens the new season, is more of a small village than a house. There’s a garage that takes 12 cars. A “home theatre” the size of a public cinema. A “closet” for clothes that resembles the ground floor of Brown Thomas. A rooftop infinity pool, with a giant screen that pops up beside it, which you can watch from sunloungers. It is so far beyond anything resembling a normal house that at one point I wondered if it was a hotel, but nope. It’s a gaff. Just a giant one.

“This house is not for the average person walking down the street,” Heather, or Chrishell, or Maya informs us sternly. “You need to have a lot of money.” Hell, I never would have figured. In fact you need to have at least a trifling $43 million, which is the asking price. With the agent’s commission of $1.3 million, it’s clear that there are staggering sums of money to be made from flogging houses in this part of the world.

Back at Oppenheim HQ, I am momentarily distracted to see that the office chairs used by the identical twins and their crazy glamorous all-female selling team are the same as we use in The Irish Times. Or at least, that we used to sit in, back in the olden days when people worked in offices.

You come to ogle the incredible real estate in the Hollywood Hills and Bel Air, and stay for the drama. Enter Christine, who recently met her retired tech multi-millionaire fiancé when showing him a house on the Oppenheim books, whom the rest of the team are pretending hard not to be raging jealous of.

The engaged couple have been literally jetting around the world on his private plane for the two months since they met. Meanwhile the team back in the office have been stalking them on Instagram, mad as hell that Christine didn’t bother personally telling each of them about her retired multi-millionaire former tech fiancé.

Selling Sunset: Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith.

Christine is now slumming it by coming back to work to earn an honest crust, although a more cynical viewer might speculate her motive is to become even more famous via the reality show. Certainly when she turns up for work after her extended holiday in a brand-new yellow Lamborghini, wearing an engagement rock the size of a small potato: neither money nor crusts, it is evident, are lacking.

Christine is back to claim her tiara as the agency’s top seller, while once again sitting in her Irish Times office chair. “You know that saying, there are too many cooks in the kitchen?” she says, the moment she returns. “Well, there are too many bitches in this office.” As the title of the new season’s first episode says, “Let the Real Estate Games Begin.”

Selling Sunset, Season 2, is available on Netflix.