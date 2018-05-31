Come for the holidays and stay for the lifestyle

“Many people buying holiday homes in Wexford purchase with a view to ultimately retiring here,” says Colum Murphy of Kehoe & Associates, for whom the holiday-home market represents 25 per cent of its business.

While the summer season is short at just eight weeks, it sees the population of Gorey triple. From the beginning of May, there is an increase in the numbers weekending and this continues until the end of September, says Ciara Slattery of Gorey-based Warren Estates. “The lion’s share of the buyers coming to Gorey from Dublin are downtraders. They have sold a principal house in Dublin for a strong price and are moving to a smaller house. Prices for a good three-bedroom semi here start from €200,000, while a larger, detached bungalow on its own grounds and a few miles outside the town will cost from €250,000.”

Currently there are just over 1,000 properties for sale in Wexford on MyHome.ie, and while the housing stock varies, apartments comprise only four per cent and one per cent is accounted for by mobile homes.

The main holiday hotspots are within a few miles of the county’s famed sandy beaches. In Gorey, good places to look include nearby Tara Hill and Mount Alexander, about equidistant from Ballymoney and Courtown, Slattery says.

Morriscastle beach is about 3km from Kilmuckridge and the village of Cahore is adjacent to South Beach. Both have caravan parks where you can sample the slower pace of life and where there are four-bed properties for sale from about €250,000.

Further south again is Curracloe which offers village life, surfing and pine-forest walks through Raven Point reserve where a greenway is planned to link it to Wexford town, and on south to Rosslare Strand, says Tony Larkin, deputy chief executive of Wexford County Council.

Rosslare Strand is home to Kelly’s Resort and a number of low key restaurants and cafes. It feels as though half of south Dublin decamps here from June on, once the primary schools close. Further south again on Carnsore Point is St Helen’s Resort and Carne beach.

GREAT ESCAPES

Country charm

Tara Ballaisc in the heart of Kilmore village, about 3km inland from fishing hub Kilmore Quay and its marina, is a traditional three-bed cottage with a half-door and a reed roof by master thatcher Matt Whelan. Dating back to the early 1800s, the 96sq m property has been extended. The rear is west-facing. €220,000 through Kehoe & Associates.

Beachside basic

Ard na Greine is a wooden chalet set into the dunes on the beach in Kilbegnet Lower, north of Ballymoney. The 60sq m bungalow has three bedrooms, a small galley kitchen and a gorgeous west-facing deck but no heating so while summer days will feel warm and wonderful the winter may be just too harsh to tolerate. €200,000 through Warren Estates.

Seaside chic

Half-way between Courtown and Ballygarret is Roney Beach, a private gated estate of about 14 properties. Number 10 is a four-bed detached property of 225sq m with pedestrian access to the beach from beside the estate. The dormer-style residence has a double-height reception room with cross beams and superb sea views from the balcony off one of the bedrooms. €400,000 through agents Warren Estates.