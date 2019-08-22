College living: the pitfalls of buying property for your children
Is it possible for parents to buy a property near their children’s college and later sell it at a profit?
Over the course of the four years needed for a typical degree, parents could expect to spend €35,200.
With rents skyrocketing and the costs associated with third-level education going much the same way, it is hardly a surprise when parents look at ways to save money and cut costs.
One of the big – if not the biggest – costs many will face in the years ahead is accommodation, and children attending college away from home can look forward to spending many thousands of euro each year on putting a roof over their heads. Or at least their parents can.