Can you move house now, and how will it work?
Estate agents and clients moving to more selective virtual viewings in Covid-19’s wake
More stringent control of house viewings will cut down on tyre-kickers and nosey neighbours. Photograph: iStock
Next week’s phase of lockdown easing will finally see the stalled property market get back to business. Buyers and sellers who have been stuck in a holding pattern since mid-March will from Monday resume marketing, viewing, valuing and surveying properties.
But the new guidelines for safely accessing properties and interacting with agents mean the property industry in 12 short weeks has changed dramatically.