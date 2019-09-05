Buying a new home this autumn? Here’s what’s coming

Schemes in Dublin, the commuter counties and Cork, Galway and Limerick show a steady supply of small new homes releases from schemes already well under way.

Stanford Park in Foxrock

Stanford Park in Foxrock

 

Dublin City | Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown| Fingal | South Dublin | Cork | Galway | Limerick | Commuter counties

Brand new launches are thinner on the ground with activity strongest outside the capital, as buyers move to more affordable areas.

Dublin City

Aideen Place
Dublin 6W, Terenure
Three-bed houses
Price: From €585,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Seabren Developments
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ardilaun Court
Dublin 5, Raheny
Eight one-, two- and three-bed apartments and three-bed houses
Price: From €375,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: MKN Property Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Belltree
Dublin 13, Clongriffin
Three-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Launch TBC
Developer: Gannon Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Cedarview
Dublin 9, Northwood Demesne, Santry
22 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €465,000 to €465,000
Launch: Phase 2 October
Developer: Cosgraves
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Deerfield
Dublin 4, Sandymount Avenue, Ballsbridge
One- and two-bed apartments and three-bed penthouses in a nine-unit scheme
Price: TBC
Launch: October
Developer: Agricula
Agent: Savills

Donnybrook Gardens
Dublin 4, Greenfield Park, Donnybrook
20 two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses
Price: TBC
Launch: October 
Developer: Cairn Homes
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Hanover Court
Dublin 2, Grand Canal Dock
Hanover
One-, two- and three-bed apartments  in a 40-unit scheme
Price: From €495,000
Launch: September
Developer: Park Developments
Agent: Lisney

Lansdowne Place
Dublin 4, Ballsbridge
One-, two-, three- and four-bed apartments and penthouses
Price: From €800,000
Launch: Phase 2, September
Developer: Chartered Land
Agent: Savills & Sherry FitzGerald

19 Pembroke Road
Dublin 4, Ballsbridge
Six two-bed apartments remaining in scheme 
Price: From €925,000
Launch: Phase 2, September
Developer: Agricula
Agent: Savills

Orwell Park Gardens
Dublin 6, Orwell Park, Rathgar
Orwell Park Gardens
Eight three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €1,250,000
Launch: September
Developer: Walthill Properties
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Tramyard Exchange
Dublin 8, 27 Carman's Hall
Nine one- and two-bed apartments
Price: TBC
Launch: Phase 2 February
Developer: Salamisso Developments
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Vernon Mews
Dublin 3, Clontarf
Three-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Final phase September
Developer: Greenleaf Group
Agent: Savills.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown

Albany
Co Dublin, Killiney
20 four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €895,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Cairn
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ardilea Crescent Apartments
Dublin 14, Ardilea, Clonskeagh
Five two- and three-bed apartments
Price: From €510,000 to €800,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: O’Malley Construction Company
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Amberley
Co Dublin, Blackrock
Amberley
Two- and three-bed duplexes and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: September
Developer: Pathville
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Auburn Green
Co Dublin, Dún Laoghaire
14 four-bed houses
Price: From €660,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Coliemore Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Beechpark
Dublin 18 Cabinteely
Three- and four-bed houses and one- and two-bed apartments
Price: TBC
Launch: Late 2019
Developer: O 'Flynn Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Brighton Wood
Dublin 18 Foxrock
Two-bed apartments and three-, four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €725,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Castlethorn
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Carraig Bui
Dublin 18, Cabinteely, Johnstown Road
Carraig Bui
Six four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €695,000
Launch: Phase 2 September
Developer: Kelland Homes
Agent: DNG

Camberley Mews
Dublin 14, Churchtown
Four-bed houses
Price: From €730,000
Launch: Final Phase September
Developer: Homeland
Agent: DNG

Fairways
Co Dublin, Cualanor, Upper Glenageary Road, Dún Laoghaire
15 five-bed houses
Price: From €805,000 to €885,000
Launch: Now Selling 
Developer: Cosgraves
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Feldberg
Co Dublin, Glenageary
19 apartments and houses
Price: TBC
Launch: September 
Developer: Belgrove Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

The Grove
Dublin 14, Goatstown
Four bed-houses 
Price: POA
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Durkan Estates
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Hazelbrook Court
Dublin 14, Churchtown
15 three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Mazers
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

The Nurseries
Dublin 14, Dundrum
Four-bed houses
Price: From €815,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Lioncor
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Proby Place
Co Dublin, Blackrock
20 four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €1,100,000 to €1,400,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Glenveagh
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prospect House
Co Dublin, Barclay Court, Blackrock
15 units of three- and four-bed houses and two-bed apartments 
Price: TBC
Launch: December
Developer: Carrickreagh Developments Limited
Agent: Savills

Purbeck
Co Dublin, Monkstown
Seven four-bed houses
Price: From €1,075,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Shale Construction
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Rockville
Dublin 18, Carrickmines, Glenamuck Road
The Gate Lodge and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Phase 3 September
Developer: Maplewood
Agent: DNG

Royal Terrace North
Co Dublin, Dún Laoghaire
Five four-bed houses
Price: From €1,550,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Montane Developments & Elmhill houses
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

St Pauls Square
Co Dublin, Adelaide Road, Glenageary
Three- and five-bed houses in a scheme of 11 units
Price: POA
Launch: September
Developer: Torca Developments
Agent: Lisney

The Stables
Co Dublin, Barclay Court, Blackrock
Stable
Ten two- and three-bed houses in a converted stable building
Price: TBC
Launch: September 7th
Developer: Centurion homes
Agent: Savills

Stanford Park
Dublin 18, Westminster Rd, Foxrock
Westminsterwood
Four-bed detached houses
Price: From €1,187,500
Launch: Final Phase September
Developer: Homeland
Agent: DNG

Stepaside Park
Dublin 18, Stepaside
Scheme of 46 four-bed houses
Price: From €645,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: McGarrell Reilly
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Trimbleston
Dublin 14, Goatstown
One-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses
Price: From €395,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Sorohan
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Westminster Wood
Dublin 18, Foxrock, Springfield Park
One two-bed apartment, one three-bed duplex and one four-bed house
Price: From €565,000
Launch: Phase 2 September
Developer: Winterbrook
Agent: DNG

Willow Glen
Dublin 18, Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines
Five four-bed houses remaining
Price: From €565,000
Launch: Final phase, September
Developer: Ravenshall Developments
Agent: Savills.

Fingal

Castleknock Cross
Dublin 15, Castleknock
Last five-bed house
Price: From €1,095,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Fontwood
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Castlefield Hall
Dublin 15, Clonsilla
Four bed-house
Price: From €460,000
Launch: Final Phase September
Developer: La Vista Ltd
Agent: DNG

Clairville Lodge
Co Dublin, Malahide
Final six four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €900,000
Launch: Final phase, September
Developer: Maybury Properties
Agent: Savills

Clonbern
Dublin 15, Castleknock Road, Castleknock
Eight two-bed apartments
Price: From €410,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Drumnigh Manor
Co Dublin, Portmarnock
12 three-, four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €530,000 to €650,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Shannon Homes
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Dún Sí at St Marnocks Bay
Co Dublin, Station Road, Portmarnock
Three- and four-bed houses in a 30-unit scheme
Price: TBC
Launch: Phase 3, September
Developer: DRES
Agent: Savills

Fairhaven Walk
Dublin 15, Castleknock Road, Castleknock
12 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €562,500 to €775,000
Launch: Phase 2, October
Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Kinsealy Woods
Co Dublin, Chapel Road, Kinsealy
Kinsealy Woods
Second phase of two-, three- and four-bed houses in 32-unit scheme
Price: From €440,000
Launch: Phase 2 September
Developer: O'Flynn Group
Agent: Lisney

Meadowbank
Co Dublin, Swords
Meadowbank
25 two-, three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €297,500
Launch: September 14th
Developer: Gannon Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

St Josephs
Dublin 15, Clonsilla
Two-, three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: October
Developer: Castlethorn
Agent: Savills

Station Manor
Co Dublin, Station Road, Portmarnock
22 four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €540,000
Launch: Phase 3 September
Developer: Regency/Bain Capital
Agent: DNG

Sycamore Grove
Dublin 11
Sycamore Millerstown
Eight four-bed houses
Price: From €475,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Treverbyn Properties
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Stanley Estate Agents

Waterside
Co Dublin, Malahide
16 four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: TBC
Developer: Cannon Kirk
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Kevin Flanigan.

South Dublin

Ashfield Place
Dublin 16, Templeogue
Ashfield
One two-bed and two four-bed houses
Price: From €560,000
Launch: Phase 2 September
Developer: Richmond Homes
Agent: DNG

Ardsolus
Co Dublin, Brownsbarn
70 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €360,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Alanna Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ballycullen Green
Dublin 24, Ballycullen, Oldcourt Road
15 three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Phase 3 September
Developer: Maplewood
Agent: DNG

Castlechurch
Co Dublin, Newcastle
Eight three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €375,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Barina Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Charleville Manor
Dublin 16, Knocklyon
Charleville Manor
Four-bed houses
Price: From €730,000
Launch: Phase 2 September
Developer: Norton Properties
Agent: DNG

Citywest
Dublin 24, Citywest
Three bed houses
Price: From €350,000
Launch: Limited release Autumn
Developer: Davy Hickey Properties
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

DodderBrook
Dublin 24, Ballycullen, Oldcourt Road
20 three-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Phase 4 September
Developer: Maplewood
Agent: DNG

Drury Park
Dublin 24, Saggart
Two-bed duplexes in a 22-unit sheme
Price: From €270,000
Launch: Latest phase, September
Developer: Anthony Neville Homes
Agent: Savills

Edenbrook
Dublin 24, Citywest
40 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €350,000 to €395,000
Launch: Now Selling 
Developer: Cairn Homes
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Gandon Park
Co Dublin, Lucan
25 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €350,000 to €395,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Cairn Homes
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Glinbury
Dublin 14, Whitechurch Road, Rathfarnham
Eight four- and five-bed houses
Price: TBC 
Launch: September 
Developer: Heatherbrook Homes
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Hallwell
Co Dublin, Adamstown, Lucan
30 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €335,000
Launch: September 7th
Developer: Hugh McGrevy & Son
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Newpark, St Helens
Co Dublin , Adamstown, Lucan
Three- and four-bed houses in a 20-unit scheme
Price: TBC
Launch: Phase 3, October
Developer: DRES
Agent: Savills

Odin's Way
Dublin 16, Rathfarnham, Off Taylors Lane
Three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €615,000
Launch: Phase 3 September
Developer: Rosemount Properties
Agent: DNG

Parklands
Dublin 24,Citywest
35 three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: September
Developer: Harcourt Developments
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Rokeby Park
Co Dublin, Lucan
Four- and five-bed houses in a 71-unit scheme
Price: From €760,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: O Flynn Construction
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Scholarstown Wood
Dublin 16, Scholarstown Road, Rathfarnham
20 three-, four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €500,000
Launch: Phase 3 September
Developer: Regency/Bain Capital
Agent: DNG

Shackleton Park
Co Dublin, Lucan
25 three-, four- and five-bed houses and two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes
Price: From €290,000 to €455,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Cairn Homes
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Tandy Court
Co Dublin, Tandy's Lane, Lucan
Two three-bed houses
Price: From €455,000
Launch: Phase 2 September
Developer: DPB Ventures
Agent: Lisney

White Pines
Dublin 16, Rathfarnham
Three-, four- and five-bed houses in a 175-unit scheme
Price: From €435,000
Launch: September 7th
Developer: Ardstone Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Commuter counties

Ballinahinch Wood
Co Wicklow, Ashford
Three- and four-bed houses in a 169-unit scheme
Price: From €350,000
Launch: September 14th
Developer: Ardstone
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Abbottfield
Co Kildare, Clane
15 three- and four-bed houses remain in a 90-unit scheme
Price: From €320,000
Launch: Phase 2, September
Developer: Westin Homes
Agent: Coonan New Homes

Bellingsfield
Co Kildare, Naas
Three- and four-bed houses in a 30-unit scheme
Price: From €300,000 to €515,000
Launch: Phase 3, September
Developer: Ballymore
Agent: Savills

Broadmeadow Vale
Co Meath, Ratoath
Four-bed houses in a 125-unit scheme
Price: From €440,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Sherwood Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Castle Farm
Co Kildare, Naas
Two-, three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €280,000
Launch: Final Phase September
Developer: Ardstone Homes
Agent: DNG

Castlewellan Park
Co Kildare, Celbridge
Three- and four-bed houses in a 79-unit scheme
Price: From €555,000
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Andrews Construction
Agent: Coonan New Homes

Churchfields
Co Meath, Ashbourne
20 three- and four-bed houses, two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes
Price: From €265,000 to €385,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Cairn Homes
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & REA Gavigan

Churchlands
Co Wicklow, Delgany
Three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Wood Group Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Clogheraun Brook
Co Kildare, Staplestown
Four-bed houses
Price: From €550,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Zinburg
Agent: Coonan New Homes

Cluain Dara
Co Kildare, Derrinturn
20 three- and four-bed houses remain in a 60-unit scheme
Price: From €227,500
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Landport Estates
Agent: Coonan New Homes & Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly

Donacarney Wood
Co Meath, Mornington
20 three-, four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €295,000
Launch: Phase 2 October
Developer: Calmont Homes
Agent: Savills

Dún Ríoga
Co Meath, Dunshaughlin
20 three- and four-bed houses remain in a 142-unit scheme
Price: From €290,000
Launch: September 7th
Developer: Castlethorn
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Eastmount
Co Wicklow, Delgany
Three-, four- and five bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Late 2019
Developer: DRES
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Earl's Court
Co Kildare, Kill
Three- and four-bed houses
Price: €495,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Mirida Homes
Agent: Coonan New Homes

Effernock
Co Meath, Trim
Effernock
Three-, four- and five-bed houses in a 360-unit scheme. 
Price: From €360,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Bennett Homes
Agent: Coonan New Homes

Elsmore
Co Kildare, Naas
15 three- and four-bed houses, two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes
Price: From €249,000 to €359,950
Launch: Selling now
Developer: Cairn Homes
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property

Fairfield
Co Meath, Dunshaughlin
20 three- and four-bed houses remain in a 94-unit scheme
Price: From €315,000
Launch: On Sale Now
Developer: Kingscroft
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Furness Wood
Co Kildare, Johnstown, Naas
Ardstone
Three-, four-, and five-bed houses in a 52-unit scheme
Price: From €360,000
Launch: Final Phase, September
Developer: Ardstone Homes
Agent: Coonan New Homes & CME Estate Agents

Glenheron
Co Wicklow, Greystones
30 three- and four-bed houses in a 200-unit scheme
Price: From €450,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Cairn
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Grangemore Manor
Co Kildare, Brannockstown, Naas
One four-bed house 
Price: €550,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Stanley Residential
Agent: Coonan New Homes & CME Estate Agents

Green Lane Manor
Co Dublin, Rathcoole
Three-, four-, and five-bed houses in a 54-unit scheme
Price: TBC
Launch: September
Developer: Stanley Residential
Agent: Coonan New Homes

Holsteiner Park
Co Meath, Clonee
Three five-bed houses remain in a 21-unit scheme
Price: From €935,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Glenveagh
Agent: Coonan New Homes & Knight Frank

Kilbelin Abbey
Co Kildare, Newbridge
14 four-bed houses in first phase of 70-unit scheme
Price: From €349,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Montane Developments
Agent: Coonan New Homes

Kilcarn Woods
Co Meath, Navan
21 three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: September 
Developer: Kingscroft Developments
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & REA Gavigan

Killeen Castle
Co Meath, Dunsany
Approximately 0.75 acre developed sites with full planning permission to build detached houses
Price: TBC
Launch: September
Developer: Castlethorn
Agent: Coonan New Homes

Ledwill Park
Co Kildare, Kilcock
Ledwill Park
30 two-, three- and four-bed houses in 300-unit scheme
Price: From €280,000
Launch: September 7th
Developer: Glenveagh
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Longstone
Co Kildare, Naas
25 three- and four-bed houses in a 160-unit scheme
Price: From €350,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Ballymore
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Lyreen Lodge
Co Kildare, Maynooth
34 three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBA
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Southport Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Mariavilla
Co Kildare, Maynooth
25 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €480,000
Launch: September
Developer: Cairn Homes
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property

Marina Village Apartments
Co Wicklow, Greystones
57 one- and two-bed apartments in a 350-unit scheme
Price: From €405,000
Launch: Mid September
Developer: Glenveagh
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Marina Village Houses
Co Wicklow, Greystones
10 four- and five-bed houses in a 150-unit scheme
Price: From €990,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Glenveagh
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Marina Village Townhouses
Co Wicklow, Greystones
10 three-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Glenveagh
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Millerstown
Co Kildare, Kilcock
20 three-, four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €327,500 to €500,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: McGarrell Reilly
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property

Moyglare Hall
Co Kildare, Maynooth
20 three-, four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €405,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Mycete Homes & North City Builders
Agent: Coonan New Homes

Oak Park
Co Kildare, Craddockstown, Naas
25 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €315,000 to €360,000
Launch: Now Selling 
Developer: Cairn Homes
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property

The Paddocks
Co Kildare, Newbridge
36 two-, three- and four-bed houses in a 280-unit scheme
Price: From €277,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Montane Developments
Agent: Coonan New Homes

Rathangan Manor
Co Kildare, Rathangan
Three- and four-bed houses in a 72-unit scheme
Price: From €245,000
Launch: September
Developer: Anthony Neville Homes
Agent: Coonan New Homes & Savills

Redwood
Co Wicklow, Enniskerry
Eight five-bed houses 
Price: TBC
Launch: November 
Developer: Knockree Developments
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

The Riverside
Co Kildare, Kilcock
Three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €325,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Merlon Contractors
Agent: Coonan New Homes

SeaGreen
Co Wicklow, Greystones
Four-bed houses
Price: From €545,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Wood Group Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Strand View, Strand Road
Co Wicklow, Bray
One-, two- and three-bed apartments off plans
Price: TBC
Launch: September
Developer: Mc Eleney Homes
Agent: Coonan New Homes

The View, St. Mary's Park
Co Kildare, Leixlip
Seven four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: September
Developer: McEleney Homes
Agent: Coonan New Homes

Waverly
Co Wicklow, Blacklyon
Three four- and five-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Newlyn
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Westfield
Co Kildare, Leixlip
Ten three-bed houses in a 170-unit scheme
Price: From €410,000
Launch: New release September
Developer: Killross Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Wicklow Hills
Co Wicklow, Newtown Mount Kennedy
Three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Tower Homes Developments
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Williams Grove
Co Kildare, Ardclough
Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses in a 42-unit scheme
Price: From €305,000
Launch: TBC
Developer: Westconcorde
Agent: Coonan New Homes

The Willows
Co Meath, Dublin Road, Dunshaughlin
25 three-, four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €327,500 to €470,000
Launch: Phase 2, October
Developer: Gem Construction
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Dillon Auctioneers.

Co Cork

Aylesbury
Co Cork, Ballintemple
Two-, three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €295,000
Launch: Phase 4, October
Developer: Centurion Homes
Agent: Savills

Ard Aoibhinn
Co Cork, Innishannon
Four four-bed houses 
Price: From €445,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Dunboy Construction
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ballinglanna
Co Cork, Glanmire
20 two-, three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €295,000
Launch: Autumn
Developer: O 'Flynn Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Blackrock Villas
Co Cork, Blackrock
43 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €395,000
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Glenveagh Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Brookhill
Co Cork, Carrigaline
67 two-, three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €305,000
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Homeland Projects
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Castle Heights
Co Cork, Carrigaline
Three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €315,000
Launch: Phase 4, October
Developer: NAMA & McStay Luby
Agent: Savills

Clonlara
Co Cork, Kerry Pike
25 three- and four-bed houses 
Price: From €335,000
Launch: Autumn
Developer: O 'Flynn Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Convent Garden
Co Cork, Kinsale
Three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Phase 5, October
Developer: Cumnor Construction
Agent: Savills

Coopers Grange
Co Cork, Ballincollig
10 four-bed houses
Price: From €400,000
Launch: On sale now
Developer: O 'Flynn Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Crawford Woods
Co Cork, Glanmire
Four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Final phase, September
Developer: Murnane & O'Shea
Agent: Savills

Drakes Point
Co Cork, Crosshaven
15 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €295,000
Launch: Autumn
Developer: O 'Flynn Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Heathfield
Co Cork, Ballincollig
Three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Phase 4, September
Developer: Murnane & O'Shea
Agent: Savills

Kinsale Manor
Co Cork, Kinsale Manor
16 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €340,000
Launch: September 7th
Developer: Gannon Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Martello
Co Cork, Rushbrooke
14 three- and four-bed houses
Price: From €255,000
Launch: September 14th
Developer: Caraden Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Mount Woods
Co Cork, Douglas
Two, three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: September 21st
Developer: Glenveagh houses
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Steeplewoods
Co Cork, Carrigrohane
26 four-bed houses
Price: From €435,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: O 'Flynn Group
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Co Galway

Doire Feá
Co Galway, Moycullen
Three- and four-bed houses in a 50-unit scheme
Price: TBC
Launch: Next Phase - TBC
Developer: BRTW Developments
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Béal Taoide
Co Galway, Oranmore
14 four- and five-bed houses
Price: From €740,000
Launch: Now Selling
Developer: Kenny Developments
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Radharc an Locha
Co Galway, Moycullen
Four four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Next Phase - TBC
Developer: Catena Real Estate
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald.

Co Limerick

Castlebrook Manor
Co Limerick, Castletroy
Three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Lioncor Developments
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Bloomfield
Co Limerick, Annacotty
12 three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Clancy Homes
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Mungret Gate
Co Limerick, Mungret
Three- and four-bed houses
Price: TBC
Launch: Autumn
Developer: Homeland Projects
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
