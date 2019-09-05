Buying a new home this autumn? Here’s what’s coming

We use cookies to personalise content, target and report on ads, to provide social media features and to analyse our traffic. For more information see our Cookie Policy.
Dublin City | Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown| Fingal | South Dublin | Cork | Galway | Limerick | Commuter counties
Brand new launches are thinner on the ground with activity strongest outside the capital, as buyers move to more affordable areas.
Dublin City
|
Aideen Place
|Dublin 6W, Terenure
|Three-bed houses
|Price:
|From €585,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Seabren Developments
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Ardilaun Court
|Dublin 5, Raheny
|Eight one-, two- and three-bed apartments and three-bed houses
|Price:
|From €375,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|MKN Property Group
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Belltree
|Dublin 13, Clongriffin
|Three-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Launch TBC
|Developer:
|Gannon Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Cedarview
|Dublin 9, Northwood Demesne, Santry
|22 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €465,000 to €465,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2 October
|Developer:
|Cosgraves
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Deerfield
|Dublin 4, Sandymount Avenue, Ballsbridge
|One- and two-bed apartments and three-bed penthouses in a nine-unit scheme
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|October
|Developer:
|Agricula
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Donnybrook Gardens
|Dublin 4, Greenfield Park, Donnybrook
|20 two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|October
|Developer:
|Cairn Homes
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Hanover Court
|Dublin 2, Grand Canal Dock
|
One-, two- and three-bed apartments in a 40-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €495,000
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Park Developments
|Agent:
|Lisney
|
Lansdowne Place
|Dublin 4, Ballsbridge
|One-, two-, three- and four-bed apartments and penthouses
|Price:
|From €800,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2, September
|Developer:
|Chartered Land
|Agent:
|Savills & Sherry FitzGerald
|
19 Pembroke Road
|Dublin 4, Ballsbridge
|Six two-bed apartments remaining in scheme
|Price:
|From €925,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2, September
|Developer:
|Agricula
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Orwell Park Gardens
|Dublin 6, Orwell Park, Rathgar
|
Eight three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €1,250,000
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Walthill Properties
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Tramyard Exchange
|Dublin 8, 27 Carman's Hall
|Nine one- and two-bed apartments
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Phase 2 February
|Developer:
|Salamisso Developments
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Vernon Mews
|Dublin 3, Clontarf
|Three-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Final phase September
|Developer:
|Greenleaf Group
|Agent:
|Savills.
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown
|
Albany
|Co Dublin, Killiney
|20 four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €895,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Cairn
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Ardilea Crescent Apartments
|Dublin 14, Ardilea, Clonskeagh
|Five two- and three-bed apartments
|Price:
|From €510,000 to €800,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|O’Malley Construction Company
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Amberley
|Co Dublin, Blackrock
|
Two- and three-bed duplexes and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Pathville
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Auburn Green
|Co Dublin, Dún Laoghaire
|14 four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €660,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Coliemore Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Beechpark
|Dublin 18 Cabinteely
|Three- and four-bed houses and one- and two-bed apartments
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Late 2019
|Developer:
|O 'Flynn Group
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Brighton Wood
|Dublin 18 Foxrock
|Two-bed apartments and three-, four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €725,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Castlethorn
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Carraig Bui
|Dublin 18, Cabinteely, Johnstown Road
|
Six four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €695,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2 September
|Developer:
|Kelland Homes
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Camberley Mews
|Dublin 14, Churchtown
|Four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €730,000
|Launch:
|Final Phase September
|Developer:
|Homeland
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Fairways
|Co Dublin, Cualanor, Upper Glenageary Road, Dún Laoghaire
|15 five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €805,000 to €885,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Cosgraves
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Feldberg
|Co Dublin, Glenageary
|19 apartments and houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Belgrove Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
The Grove
|Dublin 14, Goatstown
|Four bed-houses
|Price:
|POA
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Durkan Estates
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Hazelbrook Court
|Dublin 14, Churchtown
|15 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Mazers
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
The Nurseries
|Dublin 14, Dundrum
|Four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €815,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Lioncor
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Proby Place
|Co Dublin, Blackrock
|20 four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €1,100,000 to €1,400,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Glenveagh
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Prospect House
|Co Dublin, Barclay Court, Blackrock
|15 units of three- and four-bed houses and two-bed apartments
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|December
|Developer:
|Carrickreagh Developments Limited
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Purbeck
|Co Dublin, Monkstown
|Seven four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €1,075,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Shale Construction
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Rockville
|Dublin 18, Carrickmines, Glenamuck Road
|The Gate Lodge and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Phase 3 September
|Developer:
|Maplewood
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Royal Terrace North
|Co Dublin, Dún Laoghaire
|Five four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €1,550,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Montane Developments & Elmhill houses
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
St Pauls Square
|Co Dublin, Adelaide Road, Glenageary
|Three- and five-bed houses in a scheme of 11 units
|Price:
|POA
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Torca Developments
|Agent:
|Lisney
|
The Stables
|Co Dublin, Barclay Court, Blackrock
|
Ten two- and three-bed houses in a converted stable building
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|September 7th
|Developer:
|Centurion homes
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Stanford Park
|Dublin 18, Westminster Rd, Foxrock
|
Four-bed detached houses
|Price:
|From €1,187,500
|Launch:
|Final Phase September
|Developer:
|Homeland
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Stepaside Park
|Dublin 18, Stepaside
|Scheme of 46 four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €645,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|McGarrell Reilly
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Trimbleston
|Dublin 14, Goatstown
|One-, two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses
|Price:
|From €395,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Sorohan
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Westminster Wood
|Dublin 18, Foxrock, Springfield Park
|One two-bed apartment, one three-bed duplex and one four-bed house
|Price:
|From €565,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2 September
|Developer:
|Winterbrook
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Willow Glen
|Dublin 18, Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines
|Five four-bed houses remaining
|Price:
|From €565,000
|Launch:
|Final phase, September
|Developer:
|Ravenshall Developments
|Agent:
|Savills.
Fingal
|
Castleknock Cross
|Dublin 15, Castleknock
|Last five-bed house
|Price:
|From €1,095,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Fontwood
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Castlefield Hall
|Dublin 15, Clonsilla
|Four bed-house
|Price:
|From €460,000
|Launch:
|Final Phase September
|Developer:
|La Vista Ltd
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Clairville Lodge
|Co Dublin, Malahide
|Final six four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €900,000
|Launch:
|Final phase, September
|Developer:
|Maybury Properties
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Clonbern
|Dublin 15, Castleknock Road, Castleknock
|Eight two-bed apartments
|Price:
|From €410,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Flynn & O'Flaherty
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Drumnigh Manor
|Co Dublin, Portmarnock
|12 three-, four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €530,000 to €650,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Shannon Homes
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Dún Sí at St Marnocks Bay
|Co Dublin, Station Road, Portmarnock
|Three- and four-bed houses in a 30-unit scheme
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Phase 3, September
|Developer:
|DRES
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Fairhaven Walk
|Dublin 15, Castleknock Road, Castleknock
|12 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €562,500 to €775,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2, October
|Developer:
|Flynn & O'Flaherty
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Kinsealy Woods
|Co Dublin, Chapel Road, Kinsealy
|
Second phase of two-, three- and four-bed houses in 32-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €440,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2 September
|Developer:
|O'Flynn Group
|Agent:
|Lisney
|
Meadowbank
|Co Dublin, Swords
|
25 two-, three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €297,500
|Launch:
|September 14th
|Developer:
|Gannon Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
St Josephs
|Dublin 15, Clonsilla
|Two-, three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|October
|Developer:
|Castlethorn
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Station Manor
|Co Dublin, Station Road, Portmarnock
|22 four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €540,000
|Launch:
|Phase 3 September
|Developer:
|Regency/Bain Capital
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Sycamore Grove
|Dublin 11
|
Eight four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €475,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Treverbyn Properties
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald & Stanley Estate Agents
|
Waterside
|Co Dublin, Malahide
|16 four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|TBC
|Developer:
|Cannon Kirk
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald & Kevin Flanigan.
South Dublin
|
Ashfield Place
|Dublin 16, Templeogue
|
One two-bed and two four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €560,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2 September
|Developer:
|Richmond Homes
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Ardsolus
|Co Dublin, Brownsbarn
|70 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €360,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Alanna Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Ballycullen Green
|Dublin 24, Ballycullen, Oldcourt Road
|15 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Phase 3 September
|Developer:
|Maplewood
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Castlechurch
|Co Dublin, Newcastle
|Eight three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €375,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Barina Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Charleville Manor
|Dublin 16, Knocklyon
|
Four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €730,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2 September
|Developer:
|Norton Properties
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Citywest
|Dublin 24, Citywest
|Three bed houses
|Price:
|From €350,000
|Launch:
|Limited release Autumn
|Developer:
|Davy Hickey Properties
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
DodderBrook
|Dublin 24, Ballycullen, Oldcourt Road
|20 three-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Phase 4 September
|Developer:
|Maplewood
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Drury Park
|Dublin 24, Saggart
|Two-bed duplexes in a 22-unit sheme
|Price:
|From €270,000
|Launch:
|Latest phase, September
|Developer:
|Anthony Neville Homes
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Edenbrook
|Dublin 24, Citywest
|40 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €350,000 to €395,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Cairn Homes
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Gandon Park
|Co Dublin, Lucan
|25 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €350,000 to €395,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Cairn Homes
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Glinbury
|Dublin 14, Whitechurch Road, Rathfarnham
|Eight four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Heatherbrook Homes
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Hallwell
|Co Dublin, Adamstown, Lucan
|30 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €335,000
|Launch:
|September 7th
|Developer:
|Hugh McGrevy & Son
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Newpark, St Helens
|Co Dublin , Adamstown, Lucan
|Three- and four-bed houses in a 20-unit scheme
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Phase 3, October
|Developer:
|DRES
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Odin's Way
|Dublin 16, Rathfarnham, Off Taylors Lane
|Three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €615,000
|Launch:
|Phase 3 September
|Developer:
|Rosemount Properties
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Parklands
|Dublin 24,Citywest
|35 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Harcourt Developments
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Rokeby Park
|Co Dublin, Lucan
|Four- and five-bed houses in a 71-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €760,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|O Flynn Construction
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Scholarstown Wood
|Dublin 16, Scholarstown Road, Rathfarnham
|20 three-, four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €500,000
|Launch:
|Phase 3 September
|Developer:
|Regency/Bain Capital
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Shackleton Park
|Co Dublin, Lucan
|25 three-, four- and five-bed houses and two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes
|Price:
|From €290,000 to €455,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Cairn Homes
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
Tandy Court
|Co Dublin, Tandy's Lane, Lucan
|Two three-bed houses
|Price:
|From €455,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2 September
|Developer:
|DPB Ventures
|Agent:
|Lisney
|
White Pines
|Dublin 16, Rathfarnham
|Three-, four- and five-bed houses in a 175-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €435,000
|Launch:
|September 7th
|Developer:
|Ardstone Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald.
Commuter counties
|
Ballinahinch Wood
|Co Wicklow, Ashford
|Three- and four-bed houses in a 169-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €350,000
|Launch:
|September 14th
|Developer:
|Ardstone
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Abbottfield
|Co Kildare, Clane
|15 three- and four-bed houses remain in a 90-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €320,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2, September
|Developer:
|Westin Homes
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
Bellingsfield
|Co Kildare, Naas
|Three- and four-bed houses in a 30-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €300,000 to €515,000
|Launch:
|Phase 3, September
|Developer:
|Ballymore
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Broadmeadow Vale
|Co Meath, Ratoath
|Four-bed houses in a 125-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €440,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Sherwood Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Castle Farm
|Co Kildare, Naas
|Two-, three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €280,000
|Launch:
|Final Phase September
|Developer:
|Ardstone Homes
|Agent:
|DNG
|
Castlewellan Park
|Co Kildare, Celbridge
|Three- and four-bed houses in a 79-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €555,000
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Andrews Construction
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
Churchfields
|Co Meath, Ashbourne
|20 three- and four-bed houses, two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes
|Price:
|From €265,000 to €385,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Cairn Homes
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald & REA Gavigan
|
Churchlands
|Co Wicklow, Delgany
|Three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Wood Group Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Clogheraun Brook
|Co Kildare, Staplestown
|Four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €550,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Zinburg
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
Cluain Dara
|Co Kildare, Derrinturn
|20 three- and four-bed houses remain in a 60-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €227,500
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Landport Estates
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes & Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly
|
Donacarney Wood
|Co Meath, Mornington
|20 three-, four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €295,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2 October
|Developer:
|Calmont Homes
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Dún Ríoga
|Co Meath, Dunshaughlin
|20 three- and four-bed houses remain in a 142-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €290,000
|Launch:
|September 7th
|Developer:
|Castlethorn
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Eastmount
|Co Wicklow, Delgany
|Three-, four- and five bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Late 2019
|Developer:
|DRES
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Earl's Court
|Co Kildare, Kill
|Three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|€495,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Mirida Homes
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
Effernock
|Co Meath, Trim
|
Three-, four- and five-bed houses in a 360-unit scheme.
|Price:
|From €360,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Bennett Homes
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
Elsmore
|Co Kildare, Naas
|15 three- and four-bed houses, two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes
|Price:
|From €249,000 to €359,950
|Launch:
|Selling now
|Developer:
|Cairn Homes
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property
|
Fairfield
|Co Meath, Dunshaughlin
|20 three- and four-bed houses remain in a 94-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €315,000
|Launch:
|On Sale Now
|Developer:
|Kingscroft
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Furness Wood
|Co Kildare, Johnstown, Naas
|
Three-, four-, and five-bed houses in a 52-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €360,000
|Launch:
|Final Phase, September
|Developer:
|Ardstone Homes
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes & CME Estate Agents
|
Glenheron
|Co Wicklow, Greystones
|30 three- and four-bed houses in a 200-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €450,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Cairn
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Grangemore Manor
|Co Kildare, Brannockstown, Naas
|One four-bed house
|Price:
|€550,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Stanley Residential
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes & CME Estate Agents
|
Green Lane Manor
|Co Dublin, Rathcoole
|Three-, four-, and five-bed houses in a 54-unit scheme
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Stanley Residential
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
Holsteiner Park
|Co Meath, Clonee
|Three five-bed houses remain in a 21-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €935,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Glenveagh
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes & Knight Frank
|
Kilbelin Abbey
|Co Kildare, Newbridge
|14 four-bed houses in first phase of 70-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €349,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Montane Developments
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
Kilcarn Woods
|Co Meath, Navan
|21 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Kingscroft Developments
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald & REA Gavigan
|
Killeen Castle
|Co Meath, Dunsany
|Approximately 0.75 acre developed sites with full planning permission to build detached houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Castlethorn
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
Ledwill Park
|Co Kildare, Kilcock
|
30 two-, three- and four-bed houses in 300-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €280,000
|Launch:
|September 7th
|Developer:
|Glenveagh
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Longstone
|Co Kildare, Naas
|25 three- and four-bed houses in a 160-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €350,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Ballymore
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Lyreen Lodge
|Co Kildare, Maynooth
|34 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBA
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Southport Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Mariavilla
|Co Kildare, Maynooth
|25 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €480,000
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Cairn Homes
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property
|
Marina Village Apartments
|Co Wicklow, Greystones
|57 one- and two-bed apartments in a 350-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €405,000
|Launch:
|Mid September
|Developer:
|Glenveagh
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Marina Village Houses
|Co Wicklow, Greystones
|10 four- and five-bed houses in a 150-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €990,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Glenveagh
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Marina Village Townhouses
|Co Wicklow, Greystones
|10 three-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Glenveagh
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Millerstown
|Co Kildare, Kilcock
|20 three-, four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €327,500 to €500,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|McGarrell Reilly
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property
|
Moyglare Hall
|Co Kildare, Maynooth
|20 three-, four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €405,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Mycete Homes & North City Builders
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
Oak Park
|Co Kildare, Craddockstown, Naas
|25 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €315,000 to €360,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Cairn Homes
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald & Coonan Property
|
The Paddocks
|Co Kildare, Newbridge
|36 two-, three- and four-bed houses in a 280-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €277,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Montane Developments
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
Rathangan Manor
|Co Kildare, Rathangan
|Three- and four-bed houses in a 72-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €245,000
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Anthony Neville Homes
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes & Savills
|
Redwood
|Co Wicklow, Enniskerry
|Eight five-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|November
|Developer:
|Knockree Developments
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald
|
The Riverside
|Co Kildare, Kilcock
|Three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €325,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Merlon Contractors
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
SeaGreen
|Co Wicklow, Greystones
|Four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €545,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Wood Group Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Strand View, Strand Road
|Co Wicklow, Bray
|One-, two- and three-bed apartments off plans
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|Mc Eleney Homes
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
The View, St. Mary's Park
|Co Kildare, Leixlip
|Seven four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|September
|Developer:
|McEleney Homes
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
Waverly
|Co Wicklow, Blacklyon
|Three four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Newlyn
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Westfield
|Co Kildare, Leixlip
|Ten three-bed houses in a 170-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €410,000
|Launch:
|New release September
|Developer:
|Killross Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Wicklow Hills
|Co Wicklow, Newtown Mount Kennedy
|Three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Tower Homes Developments
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Williams Grove
|Co Kildare, Ardclough
|Two-, three-, four- and five-bed houses in a 42-unit scheme
|Price:
|From €305,000
|Launch:
|TBC
|Developer:
|Westconcorde
|Agent:
|Coonan New Homes
|
The Willows
|Co Meath, Dublin Road, Dunshaughlin
|25 three-, four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €327,500 to €470,000
|Launch:
|Phase 2, October
|Developer:
|Gem Construction
|Agent:
|Hooke & MacDonald & Dillon Auctioneers.
Co Cork
|
Aylesbury
|Co Cork, Ballintemple
|Two-, three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €295,000
|Launch:
|Phase 4, October
|Developer:
|Centurion Homes
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Ard Aoibhinn
|Co Cork, Innishannon
|Four four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €445,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Dunboy Construction
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Ballinglanna
|Co Cork, Glanmire
|20 two-, three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €295,000
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|O 'Flynn Group
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Blackrock Villas
|Co Cork, Blackrock
|43 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €395,000
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Glenveagh Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Brookhill
|Co Cork, Carrigaline
|67 two-, three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €305,000
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Homeland Projects
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Castle Heights
|Co Cork, Carrigaline
|Three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €315,000
|Launch:
|Phase 4, October
|Developer:
|NAMA & McStay Luby
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Clonlara
|Co Cork, Kerry Pike
|25 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €335,000
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|O 'Flynn Group
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Convent Garden
|Co Cork, Kinsale
|Three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Phase 5, October
|Developer:
|Cumnor Construction
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Coopers Grange
|Co Cork, Ballincollig
|10 four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €400,000
|Launch:
|On sale now
|Developer:
|O 'Flynn Group
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Crawford Woods
|Co Cork, Glanmire
|Four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Final phase, September
|Developer:
|Murnane & O'Shea
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Drakes Point
|Co Cork, Crosshaven
|15 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €295,000
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|O 'Flynn Group
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Heathfield
|Co Cork, Ballincollig
|Three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Phase 4, September
|Developer:
|Murnane & O'Shea
|Agent:
|Savills
|
Kinsale Manor
|Co Cork, Kinsale Manor
|16 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €340,000
|Launch:
|September 7th
|Developer:
|Gannon Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Martello
|Co Cork, Rushbrooke
|14 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €255,000
|Launch:
|September 14th
|Developer:
|Caraden Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Mount Woods
|Co Cork, Douglas
|Two, three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|September 21st
|Developer:
|Glenveagh houses
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Steeplewoods
|Co Cork, Carrigrohane
|26 four-bed houses
|Price:
|From €435,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|O 'Flynn Group
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald.
Co Galway
|
Doire Feá
|Co Galway, Moycullen
|Three- and four-bed houses in a 50-unit scheme
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Next Phase - TBC
|Developer:
|BRTW Developments
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Béal Taoide
|Co Galway, Oranmore
|14 four- and five-bed houses
|Price:
|From €740,000
|Launch:
|Now Selling
|Developer:
|Kenny Developments
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Radharc an Locha
|Co Galway, Moycullen
|Four four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Next Phase - TBC
|Developer:
|Catena Real Estate
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald.
Co Limerick
|
Castlebrook Manor
|Co Limerick, Castletroy
|Three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Lioncor Developments
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Bloomfield
|Co Limerick, Annacotty
|12 three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Clancy Homes
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
|
Mungret Gate
|Co Limerick, Mungret
|Three- and four-bed houses
|Price:
|TBC
|Launch:
|Autumn
|Developer:
|Homeland Projects
|Agent:
|Sherry FitzGerald
