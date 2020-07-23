Application seeks approval for 99-house development in Delgany

While Greystones continues to be the driving force in Wicklow’s residential property market with over 2,000 new homes due for delivery over the coming years, its nearest neighbour, Delgany, looks increasingly to be vying for the hearts and minds of those looking to put down roots in the Garden of Ireland.

With the sale of houses already underway at D|Res Properties’ Eastmount estate, and a launch imminent at Wood Group Homes’ neighbouring Churchlands development, the once sleepy village is being roused from its proverbial slumber. The two schemes will, upon completion, see the delivery of around 140 homes.

That figure could soon be dwarfed however by the addition of a further 300 houses within the immediate area. Quite apart from the nine bespoke properties developer Jonathan Turner’s Dunmoy Properties and James Howard’s Howard Construction are in the process of delivering at The Orchard, there are two major residential schemes at different stages of gestation.

In the first instance, Ronan O’Caoimh submitted a planning application on July 3 for the development of 99 houses on lands at Chapel Road.

The proposed scheme includes 12 four-bedroom two-storey detached houses, six four-bedroom three-storey semi-detached houses and 10 four-bedroom two-storey semi-detached houses.

The plan also provides for 44 three-bedroom two-storey semi-detached houses, four three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 19 three-bedroom two-storey terraced houses, and four two-bedroom two-storey terraced houses. Should it secure approval, the development would also include a single-storey creche.

Delgany village meanwhile could yet become the subject of an application for up to 200 houses on the lands surrounding the former Carmelite convent and within an adjoining field.

As reported by The Irish Times previously, the Carmelite order of nuns sold the property last year to Wicklow developer Eddie Holly’s Cedar Building Company, for around €15 million in an off-market deal.