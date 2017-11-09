Apartments with great sea views at popular Malahide scheme

Originally owned by Gannon Homes, Robswall is a large development in a coastal setting with some of the finest sea views in the greater Dublin area.

Hollybrook New Homes, set up by Malcolm Weston and Kenneth Birrane, bought the 9-acre site in early 2014 for more than €10 million and changed the existing planning from render to warm-yellow brick-fronted buildings.

UK-based parent company Hollybank Homes was set up by Midlands man Mick Cox and wife Pauline, Weston’s aunt, in 1987, and is behind student housing schemes and mixed-use developments mainly in London. Bath House Lofts by Tower Bridge is a recent build and 264 units in Camberwell for the University of Arts London have just been completed.

Robswall is the firm’s first foray into the Irish market, prompted in part by Weston’s move to Dublin. Launching this week are 25 two-bedroom units to designs by architects Conroy Crowe Kelly.

The location is beautiful with sea and shore views stretching north to Lambay Island and Rockabill Lighthouse in Skerries, and south past Ireland’s Eye all the way to the Sugar Loaf in Co Wicklow.

These aspects are part of the offering at the seven two-bed duplex penthouses which range in price from €675,000 to €725,000. Set over two floors and ranging in size from 139sq m (1,496sq ft) to 158sq m (1,700sq ft), each features a kitchen by BeSpace (formerly Kitchen Elegance) with marble-look Silestone counters, Smeg appliances and hotel-standard bathrooms.

The main bedroom has wardrobes and a separate walk-through closet while the second double has a walk-in closet with doors.

There is a gorgeously appointed small, but light-filled sittingroom – a valuable second space in addition to the large open plan livingroom on the top floor with its choice of northwest or southeast facing balconies from which to take in the views. This floor is accessed via a staircase featuring upright battens the light filters through.

While you can access the duplexes from either floor it is worth noting that the lift doesn’t travel to the top floor which may rule out some buyers looking to trade down.

Smart ideas

The show units have been designed by Róisín Lafferty of Kingston Lafferty who has incorporated smart ideas throughout, such as the wall of mirror and mirror-backed shelving that reflects light back into the kitchen and diningroom.

Her mix of contemporary and antique-style pieces resonates with the way real people actually live rather than the all new, all contemporary look of most show units.

Eleven of the apartments measure between 88sq m (947sq ft) and 94sq m (1,011sq ft) and are asking from €440,000 to €470,000. The show unit has been given a wainscot paint effect that make its 2.5m (8ft 2in) ceiling heights appear even higher.

Four of the 25 units are own door apartments. These measure between 91sq m (980sq ft) and 103sq m (1,109sq ft) with prices ranging from €465,000 to €475,000.

The properties are for sale through Knight Frank and come to market in almost walk-in condition. Included in the price on all units is flooring, kitchen appliances, bathroom mirrors as well as shower doors, wardrobes and lots of storage.

Hollybrook has applied for planning for 374 apartments and 400sq m of retail at Marsfield Avenue in Clongriffin and is hoping to start building mid-2018.