Another landowner is claiming part ownership of our roadway, what are our rights?

Ownership or a right-of-way on agri-roadway must normally be proven before compensation is payable

The question of ownership of the agri-roadway is essentially a matter for a solicitor

The question of ownership of the agri-roadway is essentially a matter for a solicitor

 

I have a farm in the west of Ireland, part of which is under a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) which affects an agri-broad way to a field. However, during the CPO process it was uncovered that this agri-roadway is shown on the maps to be in ownership of two landowners. We have always used this roadway exclusively, however, the other landowners are attempting to claim part ownership. What are my rights in this situation and what is the best way to proceed?

Normally if you are affected by a CPO you should engage a valuer to act on your behalf and negotiate compensation and also accommodation works. There is an entitlement to have your valuer’s reasonable fees covered by the acquiring authority as part of your disturbance compensation with the fees becoming payable when the case is fully settled and the conveyance completed.

However, the question of ownership of the agri-roadway you have raised is essentially a matter for your solicitor. Ownership, title/legal interest or a right-of-way on the agri-roadway, must normally be proven before compensation is payable. It will be important to have an understanding from your solicitor of the likely legal costs in clarifying or establishing title.

In a CPO scenario, the only legal fees that the acquiring authority will usually cover are the costs of the conveyance of the land or the legal interest in the land within the CPO. If you incur legal costs in correcting title problems, the acquiring authority will typically argue that they should not have to pay those costs. An example completely outside of a CPO would be a landowner wishing to sell a farm but before the sale he would have legal costs to perfect the title.

The above is only a general outline. Specific legal advice should be obtained in relation to title. If you are confident after obtaining legal advice that your title problem can be resolved and you can satisfactorily prove title, then you also need to speak to a valuer in relation to the CPO.

Tom Corr is a chartered valuations surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, www.scsi.ie

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.