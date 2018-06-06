An apartment in Dublin and a detached house in Meath for €299,950

Address: 12 An Gleib, Trim Road, Ballivor, Co Meath

Agent: Quillsen (Navan)

This four-bedroom, double-fronted home was the showhouse of this development, which has six houses facing Trim Road. The 172sq m (1,850sq ft) house has two living rooms (one with a fireplace), on either side of the hall, and a kitchen/dining room overlooking the garden at the back with double doors onto a patio. There is also a utility room and toilet on the ground floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms, two with en suites, and a bathroom. Ber: C1

Plus: Well-presented house with good proportions (including ground-floor ceilings that are almost 9ft high)

Minus: A plethora of orange-varnished wood

107 The Kilns, Portmarnock, Co Dublin

Agent: Castle Estate Agents

This top-floor apartment has an open-plan kitchen/living room with glazed double doors on to a west-facing balcony. There are two bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a bathroom. Portmarnock Dart station is nearby.

Plus: Glazed doors on to a balcony

Minus: Bedroom windows are small