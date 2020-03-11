Airbnb launches fund for wildest home-stay ideas

Thanks to Airbnb our adventuring spirits have been enhanced with novel and fun escapes all over the world away from our ordinary lives – for a few days at least.

In a world where it’s increasingly all about the “experience” Airbnb has more than delivered. From cuddling up inside an elephant in Margate City, New Jersey or making like the old woman who lived in a shoe in the Old Boot in Nelson, New Zealand to climbing inside a giant tuber in the middle of a field at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel in Boise, in the US.

Now the tech firm wants to take it to the next level and find the world’s wildest home ideas with the launch of a $1 million fund to make them a reality. The Unique Airbnb Fund is designed to find and help finance the most unconventional and unusual liveable spaces on the planet. Ten recipients of the Unique Airbnb Fund will be selected by an expert panel of design and style innovators including fairy godmother actor Billy Porter, superhost Kristie Wolfe and luxury brands Hermes and Bvlgari.

Design enthusiasts can submit their outlandish proposals online until April 15th, 2020, and the 10 winners will be selected by May 15th, 2020.

Already Airbnb reports that searches on its site for unexpected and unique spaces, such as shepherds huts, windmills and tiny houses, have increased by nearly 70 per cent in the last year with domes, RVs, tree-houses and yurts among of the most booked listings of all time.

Clearly it’s a golden opportunity for Irish hosts to lose the run of their imaginations with all manner of Ireland-themed stays. A real live fairy fort to call your own? A pot of gold at the end of your very own rainbow?