A new branch and a new broom at Lisney

Things are moving in Lisney as the agency closes its branch in Dún Laoghaire and prepares to open a new office on Mount Merrion Avenue in Blackrock. The agency has seven branches in Dublin and two more outside the capital – one in Belfast and one in Cork.

Lisney has been operating in Dublin for 85 years and has a strong commercial division, from which the position of managing director of the firm has traditionally been filled. However, the latest appointment to this role sees residential director David Bryne take the helm, replacing Duncan Lyster, who has held the position for the last four years or so.

Challenges

Byrne, who has led the residential department since 2014, has two decades’ experience in the domestic and international property sector. He joined Lisney in 2001 and has specialised in the sale and acquisition of residential property in Dublin ever since.

With a BA in psychology from UCD and a BSc in property studies from Dublin Institute of Technology, he is also a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. These qualifications should be sufficient to see him navigate the challenges presented by the current property market which is very much alive and well in some sectors and decidedly slower in others. We wish him the best of luck.