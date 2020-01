A house in Co Carlow or a cottage Blanchardstown for €360k

Address: 9 Main Street, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Agent: Moovingo

This renovated house with a large south-facing garden measures 65 sq m (699.6 sq ft). Planning permission has been granted for a two-storey extension, taking it to 163 sq m (1,754.5 sq ft).

Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen/dining room, utility, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a lawn to the front, and a yard and garden at the back.

Plus: The house has been creatively and beautifully decorated

Minus: The patio/yard is dotted with structures and the garden is drab: effectively a building site with planning permission for an extension

Ballyhackett, Tullow, Co Carlow.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald McDermott

Positioned between Tullow and Rathvilly, this 218sq m (2,346.5sq ft) house has a double-height hall with oak stairs and two receptions rooms, one of which has double doors to a kitchen/dining room.

There is also a utility and toilet on the ground floor. Upstairs is a bathroom and four bedrooms, two with en suites and one with a walk-in wardrobe. The house sits in its own land with a detached garage.

Plus: The use of oak on stairs and doors take the interior up a notch from the usual knotted pine

Minus: Excessive window divides

BER: C1