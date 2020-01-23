A house in Co Carlow or a cottage Blanchardstown for €360k

Town & Country: Compact suburbia or a rural four-bed property with room to spare

9 Main Street, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

9 Main Street, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

 

Address: 9 Main Street, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15
Agent: Moovingo

This renovated house with a large south-facing garden measures 65 sq m (699.6 sq ft). Planning permission has been granted for a two-storey extension, taking it to 163 sq m (1,754.5 sq ft).

Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen/dining room, utility, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a lawn to the front, and a yard and garden at the back.

Plus: The house has been creatively and beautifully decorated
Minus: The patio/yard is dotted with structures and the garden is drab: effectively a building site with planning permission for an extension

Ballyhackett, Tullow, Co Carlow.
Ballyhackett, Tullow, Co Carlow.

Address: Ballyhackett, Tullow, Co Carlow
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald McDermott 

Positioned between Tullow and Rathvilly, this 218sq m (2,346.5sq ft) house has a double-height hall with oak stairs and two receptions rooms, one of which has double doors to a kitchen/dining room.

There is also a utility and toilet on the ground floor. Upstairs is a bathroom and four bedrooms, two with en suites and one with a walk-in wardrobe. The house sits in its own land with a detached garage.

Plus: The use of oak on stairs and doors take the interior up a notch from the usual knotted pine
Minus: Excessive window divides
BER: C1

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.