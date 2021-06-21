A beach shack for €735k? Ireland’s holiday home market heats up

How much would you pay for a shack on 1.5 acres overlooking Clones Strand? Well, Wexford agent Niall Slattery of Warren Estates thought about €300,000 sounded right last summer, but the market quickly told him he was wrong.

Indeed the property, which has full planning permission for a modernist style three-bed home and has direct access to the beach below, ended up selling for €735,000, more than double the original asking price.