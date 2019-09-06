1 Reputational homework

Before you do any viewings, do your homework on the developer and the firm’s standard of work and reputation, says Ken MacDonald, managing director of Hooke & MacDonald. “Have a look at other developments previously completed by the same developer to see levels of finish and design.

“Don’t be afraid to knock on doors and chat to any owner-occupants to see if there were any structural or other problems, and if there were any issues, were they rectified in a timely satisfactory manner,” says Clodagh Murphy of Quillsen.