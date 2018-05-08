11 cut-price homes: from Blackrock to Rathgar, Cork and Laois

The price isn’t always right when it comes to property. The following 11 properties have recorded the largest price drops on the MyHome website. Spread across five counties, this list represents a combined price fall of more than €2 million based on the original asking prices for each of the homes.

6 Idrone Terrace, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Three bedroom terraced period property overlooking the sea and close to Blackrock Dart station.

Original asking price: €1,800,000

Current asking price: €1,600,000

Price drop: €200,000 (-11.1%)

Iveagh Court, Harcourt Road, Dublin 2

A portfolio of three investment apartments in a well-located city block. All are two-beds, with balcony. There is one cark parking space.

Original asking price: €1,600,000

Current asking price: €1,245,000

Price drop: €355,000 (-22.2%)

Castle Park House, Kanturk, Co Cork

Two storey over basement period house set on 130 acres of land, including woodland and an attractive cut-stone stable yard.

Original asking price: €2,250,000

Current asking price: €1,950,000

Price drop: €300,000 (-13.3%)

42 Sandycove Road, Sandycove, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom terraced house in a popular location between the villages of Glasthule and Dalkey. It’s a short stroll down to the beach and Forty Foot.

Original asking price: €1,100,000

Current asking price: €975,000

Price drop: €125,000 (-11.4%)

3 Kellyville, Portlaoise, Co Laois

Substantial Edwardian redbrick semi-detached house with many original features. There is an additional two-storey house to the rear.

Original asking price: €599,000

Current asking price: €450,000

Price drop: €149,000 (-24.9%)

3 St Margaret’s Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

Modern detached house with five bedrooms, all ensuite. Large reception rooms.

Original asking price: €1,500,000

Current asking price: €1,200,000

Price drop: €300,000 (-20%)

Kinnefad, Carbury, Co Kildare

Three-bedroom bungalow in need of a refresh, surrounded by mature well-kept gardens.

Original asking price: €395,000

Current asking price: €195,000

Price drop: €200,000 (-50.6%)

Tenchleigh, 9 The Thicket, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Five-bedroom dormer bungalow in a quiet cul de sac off Hainualt Road. Bright, spacious layout with parquet flooring throughout the ground floor.

Original asking price: €1,250,000

Current asking price: €1,100,000

Price drop: €150,000 (-12%)

5 Tower Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Terraced four-bedroom redrick home with attic conversion and a separate garden house that could be used as a study or home gym.

Orignal asking price: €875,000

Current asking price: €795,000

Price drop: €80,000 (9.14%)

Adrigole House, Beara, Co Cork

Four-bedroom Georgian house standing on 1.5 acres of grounds in a peaceful setting close to Adrigole Bay.

Original asking price: €475,000

Current asking price: €385,000

Price drop: €90,000 (18.95%)

Cornakill, Mullagh, Co Cavan

Detached cut stone three-bedroom house that has been renovated to a high standard inside.

Original asking price: €249,500

Current asking price: €170,000

Price drop: €79,500 (31.86%)