Hello 19th-century coffee, go away Goop

WHAT’S HOT

Index

Quality electronic music at a venue on Arran Quay in Dublin.

Siphon brewing

If you like your coffee slow and rich, this method, reborn from the 1800s, is for you.

Electronic Sheep

Prepare for autumn with a cool Irish scarf.

The Central Bank 2.0

A restaurant with a view could be coming to this rooftop.

The Spitjack

A rotisserie brasserie on Washington Street in Cork.

Lovely Bubbly

Pop-up Prosecco Piaggio van for hire. lovelybubbly.ie

Manchester United’s away jersey

A reimagined retro classic in black.

WHAT’S NOT

British tourists

Number of British visitors to Ireland down more than 6 per cent.

Eyebrow wigs

Move over microblading – your high-maintenance successor has arrived.

Gymstagram

Spare us your exercise clips, please.

Clean eating

Finally the marketing trend masquerading as healthy is being debunked.

Flashy weddings

Getting married has come down to earth.

Goop in real life

The internet isn’t big enough for Gwyneth Paltrow’s “lifestyle” nonsense, so now there’s a pop-up shop in the Hamptons.