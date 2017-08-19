Hello 19th-century coffee, go away Goop
What’s Hot, What’s Not: The new Central Bank is in, so-called clean eating is out
Gwyneth Paltrow: selling Goop. Photograph: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
WHAT’S HOT
Index
Quality electronic music at a venue on Arran Quay in Dublin.
Siphon brewing
If you like your coffee slow and rich, this method, reborn from the 1800s, is for you.
Electronic Sheep
Prepare for autumn with a cool Irish scarf.
The Central Bank 2.0
A restaurant with a view could be coming to this rooftop.
The Spitjack
A rotisserie brasserie on Washington Street in Cork.
Lovely Bubbly
Pop-up Prosecco Piaggio van for hire. lovelybubbly.ie
Manchester United’s away jersey
A reimagined retro classic in black.
WHAT’S NOT
British tourists
Number of British visitors to Ireland down more than 6 per cent.
Eyebrow wigs
Move over microblading – your high-maintenance successor has arrived.
Gymstagram
Spare us your exercise clips, please.
Clean eating
Finally the marketing trend masquerading as healthy is being debunked.
Flashy weddings
Getting married has come down to earth.
Goop in real life
The internet isn’t big enough for Gwyneth Paltrow’s “lifestyle” nonsense, so now there’s a pop-up shop in the Hamptons.