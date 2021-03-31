Question: Will my ex-husband ever regret leaving me and my two kids for his younger co-worker? This was something I had never seen coming. I thought we were happy. Ours was his second marriage. His first marriage only lasted 13 months – he was young. About six months after the end of this first marriage, we met and dated for two years and then we married.

We were together for 20 years. Now he has been with this co-worker for 13 years and finally just married her last year. This is now his third wife. I am just so angry at how he could leave his two boys and then move out of the house and move into her house the following night; and raise her pre-teen boy after his new partner kicked her husband out. I don’t understand how somebody can do this. I really hope one day my ex-husband wakes up and realises what he did, because this has caused havoc amongst myself, my boys and my family whom he was close with. I really hope that he had lots of regret. I hope that he married her because he felt possibly that he had to after all these years. The hurt and pain he caused us, and I do not want to be alone.