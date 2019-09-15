Why I love weight training

‘I felt instantly felt empowered . . .I was seeing great results in my body and mind once I started training consistently’

Shauna Fitzgerald

Shuana Fitzgerald of Lift Studios

Shuana Fitzgerald of Lift Studios

 

I started weight training back in 2014 with my trainer Niamh, who is also my sister. I instantly felt empowered by this style of training. I enjoyed lifting weights, lifting heavier and heavier each week and at the same time, I was seeing great results in my body and mind once I started training consistently.

As the weeks went on I realised I would love to help others achieve their goals and see the benefits of training both mentally and physically. If I could do it so could anyone. I decided to redirect my career and enroll in college to become a personal trainer. I qualified in 2016 and loved every minute of it. Now, I work with my sister at Lift Training Studios as a personal trainer. I teach the small groups, which I love as I get to see all of my clients become more confident, stronger and healthier. Most importantly, I get to see them enjoy their workouts and not dread the idea of going to a gym. It really doesn’t have to be that way.

Personally, I try to get at least five sessions in a week, which can be hard but you never regret a session and always feel great after it. You have to practice what you preach and my clients always appreciate it when they see my sweaty face on Instagram after I try a new workout.

The big thing is ensuring that I keep up my study and with the the latest research, as there can be a lot of false information in the fitness industry. I am starting a mentorship with Eoin Lacey, owner of the Irish Strength Institute in Malahide, at the end of September which I am really looking forward to. Just like with weight lifting, the next challenge is the most exciting.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.