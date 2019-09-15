Why I love weight training

I started weight training back in 2014 with my trainer Niamh, who is also my sister. I instantly felt empowered by this style of training. I enjoyed lifting weights, lifting heavier and heavier each week and at the same time, I was seeing great results in my body and mind once I started training consistently.

As the weeks went on I realised I would love to help others achieve their goals and see the benefits of training both mentally and physically. If I could do it so could anyone. I decided to redirect my career and enroll in college to become a personal trainer. I qualified in 2016 and loved every minute of it. Now, I work with my sister at Lift Training Studios as a personal trainer. I teach the small groups, which I love as I get to see all of my clients become more confident, stronger and healthier. Most importantly, I get to see them enjoy their workouts and not dread the idea of going to a gym. It really doesn’t have to be that way.

Personally, I try to get at least five sessions in a week, which can be hard but you never regret a session and always feel great after it. You have to practice what you preach and my clients always appreciate it when they see my sweaty face on Instagram after I try a new workout.

The big thing is ensuring that I keep up my study and with the the latest research, as there can be a lot of false information in the fitness industry. I am starting a mentorship with Eoin Lacey, owner of the Irish Strength Institute in Malahide, at the end of September which I am really looking forward to. Just like with weight lifting, the next challenge is the most exciting.