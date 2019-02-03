‘We’ve been married for 32 years but I found gay pornography on my husband’s phone’
Dear Roe: Do I turn a blind eye to it for the sake of our kids or challenge him on it?
Dear Roe: ‘Pornography does not define an orientation.’
Dear Roe,
I found gay pornography on my husband’s phone. We’ve been married for 32 years and have three adult children. Do I turn a blind eye to it for the sake of my kids or do I challenge him on it? Do I ask him if he is gay and help him come to terms with it or pretend that I didn’t see anything?