We're married with a toddler and Covid has destroyed our sex life

Dear Roe,

My wife and I have been together for four years and have a two-year-old child. Covid has been very difficult because we don’t live close to family and my work was massively scaled back. Our finances have been a struggle and we’re both just exhausted, trying to work from home with a toddler without help. We didn’t have sex for five months at one stage. We read a column of yours about scheduling sex and did try to do that, but my wife then said that felt like even more pressure. She says she does want to have sex and connect, but feels so tired and stressed that she’s never in the mood, which I do understand. Any advice?