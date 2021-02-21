We are married, in our 60s and my husband wants to wear women’s clothes

Dear Roe,

My husband and I retired four years ago, we’re in our early 60s, fit and still in love. We never had children, by choice. Our sex life has always been good, though not adventurous. My husband has always had an interest in lady’s underwear, shoes etc. I often thought he cross-dressed in secret, and lately he wished to wear underwear when we made love and I agreed, though I had some reservations. Later, I asked him why, he said it excited him, he loved the feel of women’s clothes. I must admit it gave me an extra buzz. He has asked that a couple of times a month that we both dress for role play. This is certainly not something I can discuss with my friends. I should add that he says he has no desire to go out dressed and would be devastated if anyone found out. He is a kind, private man, with few friends. How should we proceed?