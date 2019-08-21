Two years ago, a gorgeous, witty co-worker changed my world. Now he is leaving
Tell Me About It: He’s moving to be with a boyfriend he’s only just met. It’s the worst pain I have ever felt
“Without taking the risk of opening up our interest to a potential partner, we would never have a relationship.” Photograph: Getty Images
I am a man in my early 30s and have been working in a small company in the countryside for the past five years. Two years ago, a gorgeous, witty guy with a really interesting background joined the organisation, and my whole world changed.
Before he started working with me, my career was dull, boring and unexciting to say the least. I established very early on that he was also gay and we became very close friends. I began to look forward to going to work.