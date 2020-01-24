‘Tonsillitis should always be treated as serious’

The fourth of our series looking at the eight ‘Health Hints for the Home’ guidelines sent to Irish households in 1953. This week: sore throats

Louise Ní Chríodáin

The Department of Health’s advice on treating sore throats, part of the ‘Health Hints For The Home’ package of eight leaflets distributed to Irish households in 1953.

The Department of Health’s advice on treating sore throats, part of the ‘Health Hints For The Home’ package of eight leaflets distributed to Irish households in 1953.

 

In the mid 1950s, the Department of Health circulated an envelope of eight pamphlets to houses countrywide, with an accompanying letter from minister for health James Ryan.

January is Health Month in The Irish Times. Throughout the month, in print and online, we will be offering encouragement and inspiration to help us all improve our physical and mental health in 2020. See irishtimes.com/health
January is Health Month in The Irish Times. Throughout the month, in print and online, we will be offering encouragement and inspiration to help us all improve our physical and mental health in 2020. See irishtimes.com/health

These “Health Hints for the Home” offer an insight into the chief public health concerns – and contemporary medical advice – of that decade. Though some of the advice is now obsolete – even dangerous – some remains relevant today.

The fourth pamphlet focused on sore throats, and how to treat them, at a time before penicillin became prescription-only.

Here is what was included in the fourth pamphlet.

Causes

There are many causes of pain and discomfort in the throat, some of them serious, some trivial. One of the trivial causes is sleeping with the mouth open. If you sleep like this, the back of the throat sometimes feels dry and painful when you wake but by the time you have finished your breakfast the discomfort is gone, and all is well. Persistent discomfort at the back of the throat often accompanies a cold in the head, or influenza. Swallowing and coughing increase the discomfort . . . This is distressing, but not serious.

Relief

The best way to relieve the discomfort is to gargle several times a day with hot water containing a little common salt or bread soda – about an eggspoonful to the tumbler of water. The common cold and influenza may also cause discomfort to the larynx – that is the region of the Adam’s apple. This is due to laryngitis, and may be accompanied by huskiness of the voice, dry irritating cough, and pain on coughing and talking. Gargling won’t get down to the sore spot in the case of laryngitis, and the best remedy is to inhale steam from a jug of boiling water, breathing the steam deeply through the mouth twice or three times a day. Friars’ Balsam – a teaspoonful to a pint of water – may be added if desired, to give fragrance to the vapour. It helps if the head is covered with a towel whilst doing this. It is also helpful to rest the voice as much as possible, and to keep out of cold atmospheres . . . A cough sedative is also helpful . . . These causes of sore throat are troublesome but not serious.

Tonsillitis

Tonsillitis is another matter. Tonsillitis should always be treated as serious, even though it many cases it is mild, and easily cured. With tonsillitis, the pain is sharp, and is much increased by attempting to swallow. The pain is felt at the sides of the throat, just behind the angle of the jaw. Moreover, the glands in the neck, below the jaw line, are usually swollen and tender to pressure. If the infection is at all severe, there will be fever with a temperature sometimes accompanied by headache, vomiting, dirty tongue and loss of appetite.

If tonsillitis is suspected, the throat should be examined by a doctor first, before any treatment is started. It is most important to make sure just what is the nature of the infection . . . perhaps it’s diphtheria.

Many people nowadays have the idea that a sore throat may be adequately treated by taking a few sulfa tablets and sucking a few penicillin lozenges. This is not always so, however, and it is advisable to seek medical advice in every case of fever accompanied by sore throat, particularly in the case of a child . . . neglected tonsils can lead to rheumatism, diseased kidneys, and a multitude of other serious complications.

Health Hints for the home
Part 1: The menace of diphtheria
Part 2: If your child has mumps
Part 3: Flies on food
Part 4: Pain in the throat

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.