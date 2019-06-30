‘The man I’m cheating on my husband with won’t commit to me’
Ask Roe: We’ve talked about being together but he’s reluctant to change his own life
Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I am a 38-year-old educated person, having spent almost my entire life studying and focusing on my career. I have been married for 10 years to a man I care about but with whom I was never in love. We have a son. Soon after my son was born, I started to feel depressed, as there was no sex life and no romantic feelings. I had therapy and got better, getting my life busy for four years.