The future of Covid-19 in Ireland: Best-case, worst-case and even-worse-case scenarios
It came from nowhere, ripped through our lives and is still with us. Will it ever end?
Getting more people vaccinated gets harder after the most vulnerable and those most enthusiastic about vaccines have been inoculated. It will prove a lot harder to get from 70% to 80% cover than from 60% to 70%
It came from nowhere, ripped savagely through our lives and is currently overstaying its welcome. But when will the Covid-19 pandemic end? Or will it even end?
The second answer is easier to answer than the first. There will be an end to this pandemic, as there has been to others. But how soon that arrives, and in what manner, remains opaque for now.