Tell Me About It: ‘Why am I the one always left alone?’

I am 21 years old and all my life I have experienced things that no normal person my age has, generally. I was sent to a boarding school when I was 14 years old and, since then, I stopped connecting with my family.

I always felt I was a burden, was less loved than my older sibling and, thus, was sent away. My friends in school often talked about me behind my back, including the ones I loved deeply. I was mentally harassed by my friends in class when I was 15/16. People always keep me out of plans, including my cousins. I have no friends right now. There’s always this thing that whoever I care about leaves me.