Question: I am married with three children. We have two grown-up daughters, who have left home and are now making a life of their own, and a 17-year-old son who we are both really worried about.

As a child and a young teenager he was boisterous, gregarious and generally great fun to be around. Up until two years ago he had lots of friends, both male and female, but since he turned 15 I cannot think of a single person that he has socialised with. I know he does communicate with some people on social media, but he hasn’t gone to a party or an event or met up with anyone in years.