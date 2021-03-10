‘Since my illness, my marriage has ended, I’ve lost out on work, and my appearance has changed’
Tell Me About It: ‘I feel down and hopeless since surviving cancer. I fear I am not living’
‘I would like to be able to get on with life instead of living like this, but it is so hard.’ Photograph: iStock/Getty
Question: I was diagnosed with cervical cancer several years ago. I am well now, which I am grateful for. As a result of cancer treatment, I have significant side effects such as complete incontinence and other physical issues.
In 2018 I found out I was one of the women whose smear test was misdiagnosed and, if it had been read correctly, I would not have got cancer.