‘Since my illness, my marriage has ended, I’ve lost out on work, and my appearance has changed’

Tell Me About It: ‘I feel down and hopeless since surviving cancer. I fear I am not living’

Trish Murphy

‘I would like to be able to get on with life instead of living like this, but it is so hard.’ Photograph: iStock/Getty

‘I would like to be able to get on with life instead of living like this, but it is so hard.’ Photograph: iStock/Getty

Question: I was diagnosed with cervical cancer several years ago. I am well now, which I am grateful for. As a result of cancer treatment, I have significant side effects such as complete incontinence and other physical issues.

In 2018 I found out I was one of the women whose smear test was misdiagnosed and, if it had been read correctly, I would not have got cancer.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.