‘Should I try to rekindle my holiday romance?’
Ask Roe: We never discussed doing long distance. I’m haunted I never brought it up
The fact that you didn’t discuss a long-distance relationship indicates a lack of communication and investment in seriously, realistically considering a future together. Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I met a man while living abroad last year. The first date left me on cloud nine, but also upset knowing that I would have to leave soon and would have to abandon this immediate connection. By a stroke of luck, I got to stay in the country longer, so we were able to date seriously. Still, we both knew I would be leaving eventually and even though we shared how fulfilling we both felt the relationship was, we never discussed doing long distance. I’m haunted that I never brought it up; to think what could have been.