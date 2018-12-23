‘Should I invent a fake boyfriend to survive my family Christmas?’

Dear Roe: My family constantly makes patronising and passive-aggressive comments about me being single

Roe McDermott

‘I more often than not end up exploding at someone (my mother, usually) because I can’t take all the snide remarks.’

Dear Roe,

This isn’t a question about relationships really, more the lack of one. I’m a 36-year-old woman who’s been single for two years and I’m fine with that. I dip in and out of dating and if I meet someone, I can see myself getting married – but I don’t want children so don’t feel any sense of rush.

