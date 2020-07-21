Plagues, pandemics, petrol and power-washing

Way back before the plague of the 1300s, the Great Famine of the 1840s and the government formation talks between the Green Evangelists and the Civil War Cute Hoors, I took my life in my hands and drove into town for petrol.

Armed with plastic gloves and enough sanitiser to clean all the statues that survived the inferno in Notre Dame cathedral, I drove around for a while to stake out the level of traffic on garage forecourts. This was during those liberated premask days when you could still smile at people – from a respectable social distance – without getting your glasses fogged up.

I finally chose a purveyor of petrol whose online identity claimed you could pay at the pump, avoiding unnecessary human interactions.

Discreetly exiting the front seat of my vehicle and approaching the pump with caution – you never know what superspreader had been there before me – I started the procedure. Being a pragmatist, I had already planned to stop the purchase five cent before it reached €30, so that my payment interaction would be contactless.

I do not know how it happened but suddenly the gauge was at €30.01 and the card machine on the pump was telling me to ‘f**k off’ or words to that effect. I kid you not.

Ominous

What could I do? We were in lockdown, so I couldn’t escape to the nearest ferry port. So, I calmly walked over to the window hatch and awaited the attendance of an assistant. When she finally arrived and I asked to make a card payment, she explained – the moment felt ominous – that I would have to go into the shop as it wasn’t a mobile machine.

“Go in to your shop?” I said with a poker face, but also an ever-so-slightly insane stare. Even during a pandemic one has to hold on to a modicum of self-respect.

When she was out of earshot, and I felt a sudden surge of blood pressure creeping up to the tips of my ears, I muttered to myself: “That means I need to cross the threshold, walk up the chocolate biscuits and bags of Maltesers aisle, turn left and stand in a queue, albeit a small one.

“Brace yourself, Áine, you can do this,” I bravely said to myself.

I find immeasurable comfort having face-to-face conversations with my flowers

And, I am proud to say, three coronavirus-cocooned months later, I am still here living “the new normal”. Possibly because I socially isolated my bank card after its unexpected exposure to the viruses of the world at the garage; changed to online supermarket shopping which in the beginning was a bit stressful but a power-hose works wonders for cleaning produce; and only talk to my friends on Zoom, with a flattering light ambience to ensure they can’t see my silvery roots.

Netflix

Not to mention that my binge-watching on Netflix now means I could appear on Mastermind as an expert on the Medici family, medieval bankers to the pope. Or, indeed, I could give classes on the new normal, as explored (ha ha, good word) in Mayo writer Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

Meanwhile, I find immeasurable comfort having face-to-face conversations with my flowers.

Especially hydrangea, they have such expressive faces and never talk about plagues or pandemics.