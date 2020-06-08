Ireland enters phase two of the Government’s roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions on Monday. Shops and other businesses are reopening. Many people are returning to work. Travel restrictions are being increased from 5km to 20km, or anywhere within your own county. Up to six people can gather, inside or outside, so long as strict social distancing can be observed. Organised outdoor exercise, sporting, cultural or social activities of up to 15 people are also permitted. Up to 25 people can attend funeral services.

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers. Are you reuniting with family or friends today? Returning to work? Playing a sport you missed? Visiting somewhere you haven’t been able to go in months? Taking the kids to a playground? Going shopping? What was the experience like? How do you feel about these new freedoms, and about the easing of restrictions overall? Are you concerned about the virus, and what measures are you taking while out and about to minimise risk?

You can share your thoughts and experiences and photographs (we’d particularly love to see your pics of reunions between family members) using this form. If you are sending a photograph, please don’t forget to tell us who is in the picture, and where it was taken.

Phase two: Tell us what you are up to today as restrictions ease

A selection of responses may be published on irishtimes.com.

If you are reading this in The Irish Times app, click here to access the form.

Thank you.