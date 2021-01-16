Pete Lunn: We need to tackle Covid-19 differently after this lockdown. Here is how

For more than one reason this week, it is worthwhile asking: for how long should we dwell on the past? The answer, I think, is that it depends what we are trying to achieve.

If the aim is to uncover truth and get justice and healing, then perhaps we dwell on the past for as long as it takes. But if the aim is to improve things for the future, we need only dwell on the past long enough to learn any important lessons it contains.