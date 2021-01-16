Pete Lunn: We need to tackle Covid-19 differently after this lockdown. Here is how

We must get used to acting more slowly, carefully monitoring infections and compliance

Pete Lunn

A view of Dublin city during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photograph: Tom Honan

A view of Dublin city during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photograph: Tom Honan

For more than one reason this week, it is worthwhile asking: for how long should we dwell on the past? The answer, I think, is that it depends what we are trying to achieve.

If the aim is to uncover truth and get justice and healing, then perhaps we dwell on the past for as long as it takes. But if the aim is to improve things for the future, we need only dwell on the past long enough to learn any important lessons it contains.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.