‘People are beginning to avoid me because I talk about my fears for society’
Tell Me About It: I spend a lot of time thinking about climate change and dangerous leaders
‘I really can’t understand why people aren’t more worried about these grave possibilities or taking more assertive action’
Question: I am extremely worried about the future. I am a final year student in college in a course that I was very lucky to get into. When I was in secondary school, I was often anxious about how I would perform in the Junior Cert and then the Leaving Cert.
The strange thing is that I am no longer worried about my academic achievements. I now know that I will perform well in my exams and that I will be in a good position to continue into a postgraduate course or get a decent job. I did some counselling when I started university and find that I am reasonably self-assured.