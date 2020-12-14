Why it is important to prioritise your own wellbeing this Christmas

As we head into the festive season, it is important to acknowledge how stressful 2020 has been. The Covid-19 crisis has upended our worlds and imposed many losses and restrictions.

Though the arrival of vaccines bring hope, it will be several months before these have a wide community impact. Cases are still stubbornly high and while there is a loosening of some of the restrictions, the prospect of a lockdown in January remains possible. There is a long road ahead.