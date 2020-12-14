Why it is important to prioritise your own wellbeing this Christmas
Be creative this year as you plan new rituals and celebrations with your family and friends that keep within the public health guidelines. Photograph: iStock/Getty Images
As we head into the festive season, it is important to acknowledge how stressful 2020 has been. The Covid-19 crisis has upended our worlds and imposed many losses and restrictions.
Though the arrival of vaccines bring hope, it will be several months before these have a wide community impact. Cases are still stubbornly high and while there is a loosening of some of the restrictions, the prospect of a lockdown in January remains possible. There is a long road ahead.