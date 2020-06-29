We’ve lost control of the bedtime routine. How can we get back on track?

We have two energetic boys, aged seven and nine. Over the last few months during the lockdown, bedtime has gone awry in our house. The bedtime routine has got later and later and now we spend several hours trying to get them to settle and go their rooms.

We have a two-bed apartment so the two boys share a room. Once they are in there they can talk and squabble for hours. It is all exhausting for myself and my wife.