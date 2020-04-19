Under pressure: Tips for managing conflict within the family
Covid-19: Never before have we needed such patience and conflict resolution skills
Try to find an assertive and respectful way to communicate your feelings and state what you need without being aggressive. Photograph: iStock
“Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.” – Carl Jung
“How much more grievous are the consequences of anger than the causes of it.” – Marcus Aurelius
The Covid-19 crisis has instantly changed the daily lives of families. Pushed tightly back into our family units we are now spending our whole days and evenings with our nearest and dearest, and are more isolated from the outside world.