Thirty-nine Irish toyshops for your online Christmas shopping

This guide is part of 400 – yes, 400! – Irish retailers for all your online Christmas shopping

nimblefingers.ie

A Dublin toyshop that has been making children and their parents happy for generations. Nimble Fingers has grown a substantial online presence in recent years.

thetoyshoponline.ie

The Toy Shop, in Malahide, Co Dublin, has a supercute site with a large array of toys and scooters and all the rest.

jiminy.ie

Jiminy, based in Co Kildare, is a homegrown site that focuses on environmentally friendly toys.

worldofwondertoys.ie

Familiar to many Munster-based people, World of Wonder Toys is now doing the business in a big way online.

smythstoys.com

Just because it is one of the biggest toyshops on the island does not make Smyths less Irish. It stocks large ranges of all toys and operates a handy click-and-collect service.

mimitoys.ie

An ever-increasing range of environmentally sound toys for all kids. Again, Mimitoys eschews easily breakable plastic stuff.

byrnesonline.ie

If you are looking for Lego or all manner of other toys, Byrne’s, based in Wexford, might be able to help.

woodenheart.ie

A gorgeous little shop on Quay Street in Galway that was always worth a browse in pre-Covid times. While the shop is on the small side, there are no space issues on the Wooden Heart website. Plenty of wooden and traditional toys.

littleones.ie

A beautiful shop based in Ennis, Co Clare, Little Ones is stuffed with the cutest of presents from Ireland and elsewhere. Definitely worth a visit, if only in a virtual sense.

kaliedy.com

A new kid on the block, Kaliedy, born out of the ashes of Mothercare Ireland, is the only Irish stockist of a wide range of developmental toys from the Early Learning Centre, making it an ideal starting point for parents of young children

lottie.com

If Lisa Simpson were to set up a doll company she would set up something like this, a site right up with the best we have come across this year. Based in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, Lottie focuses on body-positive dolls doing smart things. It bases many of its products on real kids and real people, and they do things that real kids do. Last year the company released a doll based on Sinéad Burke, who is a heroine of ours.

duffystoyworld.ie

Duffy’s Toyworld, based in Dunleer, Co Louth, stocks a wide variety of imaginative, creative and fun-filled toys and is forever in search of fab new and innovative products. “Toys are our passion,” they say. Good for them, we say.

diceandcounters.com

A site dedicated almost exclusively to the sale of board games? How could you not love Dice & Counters?

pinocchios.ie

Pinocchio’s is a family business that dates back to 1983 but has had an online presence only since the first lockdown, earlier this year. It sells wooden traditional toys mostly and is well worth a browse.

munchkinstoys.com

Another family-run shop that sells toys and baby gifts, Munchkins has a separate shop for children’s shoes within the store. It is doing click and collect and nationwide delivery.

talesfortadpoles.ie

A small gift shop on Drury Street in Dublin, Tales for Tadpoles sells books, prints and other products for children. The print collection includes well-known illustrations and characters from books such as Winnie the Pooh, the Moomins and Miffy, as well as lots of Quentin Blake illustrations (from Roald Dahl’s books).

toysandgames.ie

There is no need to panic-buy for Christmas when shops such as Toys and Games are selling online.

kidiko.ie

Kidiko specialises in personalised toys and gifts, books and wooden toys. Based in Co Galway, the company says its personalised rocking horses, play kitchens and trikes are going well at present.

cluiche.ie

Cluiche sells Irish-language games that manage to be both social and educational.

udar.ie

Glór na nGael’s site sells Irish-language games and has the Irish rights to Scrabble and Monopoly as Gaeilge. From early December Údar will also have Cluedo as Gaeilge.

miggledgiggles.com

Who wouldn’t want a Michael D Higgins who giggles when his belly is squeezed? Miggle D Giggles helps to raise money for Our Lady’s children’s hospital, in Crumlin in Dublin, too.

openingminds.ie

Opening Minds stocks schoolbooks, stationery and a great range of toys, from brands such as Melissa & Doug, Bigjigs, Lego, Orchard, Galt and Ravensburger. Check out Opening Mind’s terrific wooden toys, as well as its microscopes and science kits.

storycubes.com

Rory’s Story Cubes are a great way to feed the imagination. You and your little ones just roll the storytelling dice to make up all sorts of tales and adventures.

thebubbleroom.ie

The Bubble Room, an independent toy and children’s book store in Skerries, is a world of wonder by the north Co Dublin coast.

teddyandco.ie

Teddy & Co, a lovely online shop, is one of the top suppliers of Ty Beanie Boos in Ireland.

funstuff.ie

This Limerick-based company offers ride-on electric cars, tractors and go-karts, plus outdoor toys such as playhouses.

itsmagic.ie

It’s Magic, a Galway-based site, is the place to go for unusual gifts, toys and gadgets for all ages. It has everything from puzzles to puppets.

fuddyduddy.ie

We’re big fans of educational toys, and this site has loads. They don’t look at all fuddy-duddy to us.

sensorylearningsupplies.com

If you’re in the market for educational toys to give to children with additional needs this Christmas, the Sensory Learning Supplies site will be worth a visit.

littledreamers.ie

Little Dreamers, an Irish family business, sells a large array of wooden toys “with a passionate dedication to quality, value and customer satisfaction”.

tinneystoys.ie

Tinney’s Toys is a one-stop website for farm toys, outdoor toys, children’s farm clothing and remote-control toys. While the huge shop in Letterkenny is closed the full range is available online.

cogsthebrainshop.ie

Cogs the Brain Shop has a physical presence in the Stephen’s Green Centre in Dublin, and an excellent site for games and toys that children will love.

thekind.co

A gorgeous online platform containing stock from more than 30 local businesses, with everything from kitchenware to toys. Everything is ecofriendly and ethically sourced.

roomsforrascals.ie

Kids’ room decor, toys and gifts, from a company based in Clane, in Co Kildare.

thepeekacompany.ie

The PeeKa Company’s innovative PeeKaPlay Kit subscription service will send you high-quality, stage-appropriate toys for children aged from birth to 18 months old.

crazymonkey.ie

Crazy Monkey is a Cork-based company specialising in action sports and outdoor toys, such as BMX bikes, skateboards, scooters and go-karts.

amora.ie

Amora, based in Bray, Co Wicklow, specialises in Irish products: handmade candles, soaps, leather handbags, wallets and gloves, art, jewellery, woollen scarves and throws, tweed hats, fleece jackets, felt fairy-making kits, sock toys and jigsaws.

rainbowkidsboutique.ie

This is, one fan wrote, “the most wonderful little shop who primarily stock children’s ethical, comfy and colourful clothes but have recently expanded to include ethical adults clothing, gifts, beauty and a large range of toys. All their products come from suppliers who pay fair wages and their clothing is almost exclusively organic cotton.” The site sells Irish brands and we are told its customer service is second to none.

agreenerworld.ie

A Greener World is a Clare-based shop selling ecofriendly and vegan products, including household items, vegan food, ecofriendly toys, and beauty products.