The essential/non-essential retail debate has become farcical

Some might call it magic. Filling your trolley with Easter-themed bunnies, fitted sheets and bottles of wine in a crowded supermarket won’t give you Covid-19. But browsing in a bookshop, picking out a new dining table or armchair, or a dress for work, or a new rain jacket for one of those interminable walks … well, that’s a risk the Government is just unwilling to let you take.

Yes, for 203 or so days over the past year, so-called “non-essential” retail has been closed, meaning people have had to rely on online shopping for clothes or other superfluous goods – or simply wait until such shops open again.