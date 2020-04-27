Taking the stress out of home schooling during Covid-19
Most parents would be better off by relaxing their approach
As well as setting aside ‘school time’ in the day, it is also important to set aside daily play times.
Home schooling is the highest reported stressor for parents in a survey of more than 600 people about the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis conducted by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).
This is a completely unsurprising result for me as a mental-health professional. Educational difficulties and struggles with homework have been in the top three sources of stress for the families I have been working with over the last 30 years.