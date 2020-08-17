Should I snoop on my teenager’s social media and internet use?

These days the most common conflict between parents and children are screen related and this has increased during the Covid-19 restrictions when screens have become even more dominant in family life. Many parents contact me worried about their children’s social media use and wonder how to police this.

Some use apps to limit their children’s time on screens and to control what sites they can visit. Some regularly check their teenagers’ phones to review social media posts or what YouTube/TikTok videos they are viewing. Some parents are hesitant about ‘snooping’ like this and instead want to adopt a more trusting stance. Most parents wonder how to reach a middle ground between ‘surveillance and control’ and trusting teenagers to make their own decisions.