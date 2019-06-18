Share your tips on how to reduce family screen time

Give Up Yer Aul Screens: Tell us how you managed to spend less time on devices

Give Up Yer Aul Screens: we need your tips and advice. Photograph: iStock/Getty

Are you tearing your hair over your family’s time in front of screens? Or have you come up with enticing alternatives and family strategies to reduce time spent on consoles, phones and tablets? If so, we need your help.

All summer, The Irish Times will offer tips, advice and information for parents on how to help their children thrive during the holiday months. See irishtimes.com/summeroffamily
Give Up Yer Aul Screens is a new Irish Times series as part of our Summer of Family initiative. Each Tuesday, Irish Times journalists with children of all ages will be writing and sharing their own tips for reducing screen time. We want you, our readers, to get involved too. Tell us your experiences and ideas – or simply vent about the struggle to banish screens from the bedroom and the dining table – using this form.

Give Up Yer Aul Screens: Share your suggestions

Screens may be a fact of life now, but they don’t have to take over our lives. If you want your family to be left to their own devices a little bit less this summer, keep an eye on Give Up Yer Aul Screens, which runs until August 20th. A selection of your responses may be published online, in print, or both.

