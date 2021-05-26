Share your experiences: Are we bubble-wrapping our children?

Tell us if overprotective parenting is harming young people’s mental health and social skills

Are parents at fault? Do we need to let our children play in a more natural way, and not worry about scrapes and bruises?

Are parents at fault? Do we need to let our children play in a more natural way, and not worry about scrapes and bruises?

 

Are we damaging our children’s mental health by bubble-wrapping them? Is stopping them playing the way we used to, and even from running in playgrounds, harming them?

That was the warning the Oireachtas heard yesterday from the head of the Catholic Primary School Managers’ Association, which provides advice to about 2,800 Irish schools.

Seamus Mulconry said that being overprotective when children are young stops them “getting access to the kind of experiences that test their limits: to run or be a bit reckless and find out what works or doesn’t work”. He gave the example of a school that recently stopped children running in the playground after a complaint from a parent whose child had fallen. “You know, children will fall,” he said. “If we stop them falling, it’s not actually good for them. They need to learn their limits.”

Share your story

He also said that children have less time for unstructured play outside school compared with previous generations, who often developed social and coping skills with others by having the “corners rubbed off” them.

Is he right? Are parents at fault? Do we need to let our children play in a more natural way, and not worry about scrapes and bruises? What can we do to help children grow up as healthily as possible?

You can share your experiences of these issues by submitting the form on this page. We’ll publish a selection of your responses on irishtimes.com and in The Irish Times. (if you are reading this in the app, click here).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.