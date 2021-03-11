Online Easter camps for children and teenagers: 16 of the best
They offer activities from coding to cooking, from learning a language to fun experiments
Next Stage is offering interactive singing, dance and drama for ages four to 14 with an at-home performance for family on the final day of the course.
It has been a long year. Children have spent much of the past 12 months away from their friends – not going to school and also not participating in clubs and camps.
At least, not in person. Like school, many organisations that run camps for children and teenagers have moved online over the past year – and several are offering ways to distract and entertain your children during the upcoming two-week Easter break.