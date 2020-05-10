Question: My son is cracking up with the lockdown and I think I am too. He is just 16 and in transition year and has become really moody and irritable. We have been trying to keep a study and activity routine, but it is hard work and he is spending long hours in his room.

We had hoped that there might be some getting back to school, but now that is dashed. He broke down last night crying, saying he couldn’t cope anymore. He is missing his sports (he loved his GAA) and is upset about all the things he has lost in TY (he had two great work placements planned, a school play and an overseas aid trip, all cancelled). Now we have the prospect of an endless summer with little or no possible activities or holidays.