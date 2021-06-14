My son is being teased at school because he likes toys for ‘girls’

This summer, The Irish Times will offer tips, advice and information for parents on how to help their children thrive during the holiday months. Read all about it at irishtimes.com/summeroffamily

Question: My husband and I are trying to raise our six-year-old son to not be tightly controlled by gender stereotypes. We let him choose his toys and movies based upon his interests and never labelled things as for “boys” or “girls”.

As a result, he likes Lego, dolls, superheroes and Disney princess movies. We didn’t think this was radical. However, he started school this year and he says he is being teased when he talks about liking “girl” things. He is hurt and confused by his treatment by the other kids.